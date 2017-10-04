By Savvy





CALL COLLECT

Baltimore’s all about the “makerspace” trend lately (see: Open Works and, in a sense, R. House), so it’s no surprise to Savvy that one of the city’s biggest makers is capitalizing on the movement. Enter The Union Collective, a 144,000-square-foot industrial space in Hampden slated to host some of Charm City’s best and brightest—including, of course, Union Craft Brewing, the collective’s anchor. According to Union co-founder and creative director Jon Zerivitz, the spot will serve as both a production center and commercial/retail space for local vendors, including Huckle’s Brand Hot Sauce, Baltimore Whiskey Company and The Charmery. And though it won’t open until next year, it’s already bringing plenty of buzz. 1700 W. 41st St. union-collective.com



B’MORE PROUD

For some reason Savvy simply can’t understand, Marylanders love to wear their flag, despite the fact that red, white, black and yellow are certainly not complementary. Fortunately, the color combination looks just fine splashed on the storefront of newly relocated Baltimore in a Box, now on Hampden’s The Avenue. The store still features its signature slew of box-building options (all made in or representative of the city), but now offers an expanded retail section with clothing and accessory selections from Route One Apparel, wall art and more. There’s certainly something to be said for state pride! 857 W. 36th St. baltimoreinabox.com

GET GORGEOUS

It’s no secret that Savvy adores Pikesville’s A Style Studio (despite its unfortunate acronym), so she was thrilled to discover that the sweet boutique was expanding. Though only moving one door down, the shop’s expanded square footage will bring with it a bevy of giftables, an expanded denim section, a new footwear focus, and more. Owner Lauren Rutkovitz is proud, too, of the space’s ability to hold a more diverse array of clothing in sizes from 2 to 16—after all, looking fabulous should be equal opportunity. 25 Hooks Lane, #110, Pikesville. astylestudio.com

FINE DESIGN

Is there anything more exciting than custom upholstery? Perhaps to some, but not to Savvy—hence her newfound crush on Calico, a fabric/furnishings store in Lutherville. The upscale design space is filled to spilling with swanky swatches (ranging from $8-$325 a yard) available for use in window treatments, custom furniture, bedding, reupholstery and more. The store is also outfitted with various other custom-decorating options, including trims, furniture and other odds and ends. Savvy wasn’t planning on updating her whole house this winter, but who is she to say no to a sumptuous showroom? 1544 York Road, Lutherville-Timonium. calicocorners.com