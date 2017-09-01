By Savvy Shopper







ALL THAT GLITTERS

Diamonds are certainly Savvy’s best friend … especially when she can tailor them precisely to her liking. Enter Luxberg Jewelers, a new custom jewelry shop in Linthicum Heights that boasts “endless” gems and diamonds for made-to-order creation, as well as some pre-crafted, lower-priced pieces. Savvy was particularly impressed by the space—though situated at the end of a rather unspectacular strip of stores, Luxberg is light and spacious. Gorgeous works by local artists (for sale as well) line the walls and add a splash of wild color to the clean design. In fact, owner Brad Bergersen hopes Luxberg will eventually function as a high-end gallery and events space as well as a retail destination. Savvy’s all in—after all, who wouldn’t want such a sparkly soiree? 529 S Camp Meade Road, Linthicum Heights, 443-474-7494, luxbergjewelers.com

A STITCH IN TIME

It probably comes as no surprise that Savvy’s not one for sewing (isn’t that what Bergdorf’s is for?), but a recent trip to Domesticity Fabric Shop and Craft Studio was almost enough to convert her. The delightful little space, situated above a hair salon in Greater Lauraville, features a wall of whimsical, high-quality fabrics and pre-cut “fat quarters” for quilting and other projects. Owner Christina Brunyate, who recently moved back to Baltimore from Austin, says she opened the shop to fill what she saw as a significant hole in the market. “There were so many modern fabric shops in Austin, but there weren’t any here,” she says. “I couldn’t imagine that Baltimore wouldn’t be a good place for this. It’s just such a crafty city.” To further serve Charm City’s artisans, the shop also features two for-rent studio spaces with full access to expensive equipment (such as a serger) that trained stitchers can use. Hey, maybe Savvy will take it for a spin someday. 4321 Harford Road, 443-885-0369, domesticitystudio.com

TALKING SHOPS

Get ready to shop ’til you drop. Despite reports of store closings nationwide, mass-market retail is alive and well at Arundel Mills. The Hanover, Maryland outlets have recently undergone a major food court renovation (including 10+ new dining options, and brilliantly, charging stations—all the better for sending dressing-room selfies), as well as added a handful of high-end shopping picks. Savvy’s particularly excited about kate spade new york, as she’s desperate for a fabulous fall bag, but her more sportif friends are sure to be pleased by the newly opened Under Armour Factory House. And for the preppy set, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store brings its signature brand of all-American equine charm. Who says the mall is dead? 7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, 410-540-5110, simon.com/mall/arundelmills

SUIT UP

It’s not often that toddlers and high fashion go hand-in-hand, but it was a tottering one-year-old that inspired Lauren McVey to start Silver Spring-based handbag line Purceval. After being laid off from a job she loved, she says she was watching her son learn how to walk while looking into a few different job opportunities. “I realized that what I really wanted to do was start Purceval,” she says. “He inspired me. When you’re trying to do something that’s new and different and difficult, you’re going to have to try hard and you’re going to cry a little, but it’s completely worth it.” The result? A collection of four luxe leather bags—the Devon crossbody, Kendra tote, Tulip bucket bag and Mini Tulip (a smaller version of the former). Each is available in three lovely neutrals: Black, Cognac and Quartz, a pretty purplish-pink gray Savvy can’t wait to work into her fall wardrobe. McVey says her designs are inspired by armor and architecture—she likens the Devon to a helmet and the Tulip to the Guggenheim—and, of course, her brand’s namesake knight. Savvy couldn’t agree more: McVey’s line is definitely the Holy Grail of handbags. 240-424-5106, purceval.com