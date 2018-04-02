By STYLE Staff





We may only be four months in, but 2018 has already been a big year for big movies — “Black Panther” alone set a pretty high bar — and blockbusters-to-be from the Star Wars, Avengers, Jurassic World and Harry Potter universes are on the way. If you’re looking for a Marvel-less film experience, however, skip the trip to Cinemark and take a drive up I-95 to New York City’s Tribeca Film Festival. For 12 days in April, the city floods with films from both seasoned and fledgling filmmakers competing for distribution. This year, “Love, Gilda,” a documentary about comedy great Gilda Radner opens the festival. Besides flicks, you can screen new TV, games and other media, and while the main attraction is, of course, all these screenings, TFF is a great place for star spotting, live music, panel discussions and more. Save the series binge-watching for when you’re home in your PJs; your best spring role is that of festival goer. April 18-29, New York City. tribecafilm.com