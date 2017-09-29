By Kimberly Uslin







As a caregiver for her elderly mother, Tina Collins doesn’t often get the chance to dress up (unless it’s for the annual Christmas costume party that she and her husband throw). When she can, though, the mental health advocate—who previously grappled with schizoaffective disorder—prefers a romantic-yet-modern look, perfect for dinner and a night out at the theater. “I love being able to see myself made-up,” she says. “As other caregivers and mental illness patients will know, it’s a real treat.”

Collins will speak about her experiences October 18 at the annual Planetree Conference in Baltimore. To learn more about her and her work, visit baltimorestyle.com.

WHAT SHE’S WEARING:

Top, $168, Amanda Uprichard; jeans, $205, Frame Denim’s Skinny Raw Stagger; necklace, $36; all at Sassanova. Boots, $175, Jeffery Campbell; bag, $36, Urban Expressions; both at South Moon Under. Earrings, $89, Satya; ring, $278, Anna Beck; both at Blanca Flor Silver Jewelry. Bracelets, $15 each, Chavez for Charity at Amaryllis.

