By STYLE Staff





The demand for living in downtown Baltimore is strong, local realtors say. While the city is known for its neighborhoods of row homes, condos are also a big draw these days. With lots of conveniences, proximity to restaurants and entertainment destinations, and little to no outdoor upkeep, multi-residential living remains a desirable alternative for many.

Luckily, whether you’re a young professional looking to spread your wings or an empty nester looking to trade in a larger property for an upscale condo, Baltimore has a variety of options. Azam Khan, a real estate agent in Long & Foster’s Lake Roland office, says Harbor East and established waterfront neighborhoods from Canton to Locust Point are especially experiencing a boom.

“Really, condos appeal to people of all ages in these areas for many reasons,” he says. “Parents may be looking to buy and then flip a place for their kids in college rather than getting nothing on their return for room and board. At a certain stage in their lives, parents whose children are no longer living with them are also looking for less space and to create a new place of their own.”

Todays’ luxury homes emphasize simplified living and easy-to-access relaxation, Khan says, adding that condos provide that simplified style in a small space. There is also the added bonus of laidback, lock-and-leave mobility and freedom for homeowners that allow them to come and go as they please.

Angel Stevens, a realtor with of Cummings and Co. Realtors, has been specializing in selling condos around the Inner Harbor since 1989. In addition to working with young professionals, she says her client list also encompasses many empty nesters who are frequent travelers and are looking for the flexibility and security that a midtown condo delivers.

There is a tried-and-true philosophy in her experience that each condo building has its own vibe, Stevens says, providing a little bit of something for just about everyone, no matter their age.

It’s one of the reasons why she admits she enjoys the thrill of selling prospective condo buyers on all the benefits condo communities have to offer.

“My favorite part of my job is introducing potential buyers to a number of condo communities to see which one will allow them to feet most at home,” she says.

Specifically, Stevens is high on one new project, the $170 million Liberty Harbor East project. The 22-story building at 711 S. Central Ave. will house 317 apartments, 32 condos and a 50,000-square-foot Whole Foods. Works has been underway since September 2016 and is expected to be completed late next year.

In the past 10 years, Stevens recollects, just three sites for condos have been built, Harborview Pierside, Lighthouse Landing and The Shipyard, making the Liberty Harbor East project a much-needed and welcomed addition.

“Baltimore is a thriving metropolitan market with great amenities for any and all to enjoy,” she says.