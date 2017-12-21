Sit and Stay a While

By Jessica Gregg





Patrick Sutton’s clients felt their European travels were the right inspiration for their Greenspring Valley home. Specifically, they were looking for an Old World quality and a “sense of romance,” the interior designer says, and that included the family room. “The whole house is inspired by that,” he adds. The family room opens to a patio and has a large, almost walk-in fireplace that is actually two sided, making the room the perfect indoor-outdoor space to enjoy a thaw in the winter weather. Antique timbers add to the rustic feel, as do the chandelier from Formations and the side scones from Troy Lighting, two more fixtures that say continental with their charm. Other style hacks include draperies that are lined with a patterned fabric, so that when the family is on the patio, they won’t see the boring, albeit traditional, white curtain lining. The whole idea was to keep the room “super comfortable” for family hangouts, no matter how worldly the décor is, Sutton says. It’s the perfect room for curling up with a book or taking another nostalgic look at those travel photos. Staycation, anyone?