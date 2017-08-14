Social Seen: Happy Hour at Kohler

By Kimberly Uslin





Baltimore STYLE’s August 10 Happy Hour was held at The KOHLER Signature Store by Thos. Somerville Co. Attendees enjoyed food from Little Italy restaurants including Amiccis, Vacarros, La Tavola, Chiparrellis, Ciao Bella, Gia’s, Germanos and Sabatinos. Thank you to Enovation Brands who provided Amore di Amante Prosecco.

Proceeds from the evening benefited Little Italy’s third annual Madonnari Arts Festival, Sept. 7-10.

The next Baltimore STYLE happy hour will be on September 13 at Victoria Gastro Pub in Howard County. Donations will be collected onsite for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Event is FREE but please RSVP at victoriagastropub.eventbrite.com.