Fashion Friday: Stay Shady

By Leeannah McNew





Summer time equals sunglasses time. Of course, we need extra eye protection when driving down a sunny road or tanning on the beach. But we can’t overlook the mystery or sophistication that sunglasses add to our look.

This season, sunglasses have glammed up in a variety of shapes and sizes, from cat eye to club master to oversized oval. With the ’90s style making a grand return, our sunglasses are all Rachel and Monica … and a little Victoria Beckham, as her Spice Girls alter ego or as the clothing designer/celeb wife and mom.

Here’s what we’re talking about:

“We never carried sunglasses with us until this year,” says Cathy Sidlowski, owner of the Fells Point boutique, Freesia. She adds that when customers began asking for them, the store added a few lines. This summer, the cat-eye style is a go-to for a lot of their shoppers.

The “Top Gun” remake may be headed to the movie theaters soon (OK, so that’s an ’80s flashback and not the ’90s), but aviator glasses are on the way out at Brightside Boutique. No surprise, “cat-eye style sunglasses have been selling well for us,” says visual merchandiser Julianne Selke.

Selke says the Australian eyewear brand Quay also has been a bestseller. The company collaborated with Kylie Jenner and everyone has been obsessed with them lately, Selke admits. Quay features the popular cat eye and the one style of aviators making a comeback, rounded aviators.

They are a simpler style for someone who doesn’t want loud, in other words, a look for a fashionista who likes trendy but not Kardashian.

There is one more trend to note: The latest styles include not only new frame styles, but changes to the actual glass in the sunglass. Metallic-colored lens, for example, from pink to blue to purple, can be found in any major fashion store.

Need some more looks online or in real life? Check out the stores we mentioned: