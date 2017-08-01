By Hannah Monicken





$189,400

Dark and Digital

Bedroom: 2, Bath: 1/1, Sq. feet: 936

The consummate home for the consummate digital entertainer. This minimalist, modern home pops with dark woods and light walls, but the digital upgrades really put it over the edge. USB outlets and a Sonos audio system are impressive, to be sure, but, to this writer’s mind, it’s all about the voice- and WiFi-controlled lights. Better yet, dim them yourself from your iPhone. —Christopher Senese, Taylor Properties, 443-454-4396

$379,900

Green with Envy

Bed: 3, Bath: 1/1, Square feet: 1,764

Even eco-warriors need a place to rest their heads. This environmentally friendly home comes complete with solar panels on the roof, a smart thermostat, rain barrels and a compost bin. But you wouldn’t need to go fully off the grid (unless you wanted to!) since the inside boasts luxuries like a Jacuzzi tub and hardwood floors. Sometimes, it actually is easy being green. —David Truong, Real Broker, LLC, 202-550-2750

$499,995

Old Dog’s New Tricks

Bed: 4, Bath: 3/1, Square feet: 2,100

With exposed brick, granite counters and a restored bar in the basement, this house has a lot of historic charm and contemporary elegance. But, for the modern touches, the devil is in the details: smart home-enabled, gas fireplace, mounted TVs and a trendy rooftop deck looking out over Canton. This home embodies the saying, “everything old is new again.” —Chevelle Welsh, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty, 410-525-5435

$950,000

Thoroughly Modern Manse

Bed: 5, Bath: 5, Square feet: 6,016

This Howard County mansion has all the elements you imagine a mansion should have—a grand foyer, hardwood floors, a billiards room, fitness room and wine cellar—but also includes those touches for the modern (hu)man. From a room with a large screen to project the latest blockbuster to house-wide sound system, you won’t feel stodgy here. —Creig Northrop, Creig Northrop Team of Long & Foster Real Estate, 410-531-0321