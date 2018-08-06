Surf and Song

By BaltimoreStyle





Soulful singer Donavon Frankenreiter performs at The Gordon Center for Performing Arts this week. It’s been 10 years since the surfer and Jack Johnson protégé released an album. Here, he shares a few insights on his latest work.

Tell us about the new album and how it came together. What inspired the songs?

The Heart was an album we made three years ago in Texas at an amazing studio. We streamed the whole making of the record, it was a lot of fun. We are due for some new recordings and working on them now.

Was this process different than your first album?

Yes, every record we have ever made has been different than the one before. We have made nine different albums and none were done the same way.

We’re intrigued by the two creative careers – one onstage and one in the waves. What’s that like?

They’re both similar in a lot of ways. They’re both forever changing and exciting to be a part of. They both make the other better – when I’m surfing I feel like playing music, and when I’m playing music, we can’t wait to go surfing again. I never get bored of either, surfing or music.

What do you like about performing?

Everything! I love how it’s forever changing. Live shows are the best because there are so many elements out of your control.

What’s next for you?

Traveling making music and having family time.

What: Donavon Frankenreiter at The Gordon Center Center for Performing Arts

When: Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

jcc.org/gordon-center