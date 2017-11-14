When it comes to recognition in the construction field, remodeling rarely gets the glory. But the Remodelers Council of the Maryland Building Industry Association recognizes how much a fantastic remodeling or custom building job can change a home. On Nov. 2, they recognized some of the best in Maryland at the MBIA’s 2017 Remodeling & Custom Building Awards, judged on “quality of construction, degree of difficulty, value and cost effectiveness, unique and creative design approach and sensitivity to existing structure.” See the winners below!
Award of Excellence
Custom Home over $2 million
Mueller Homes Inc.
Project: Greenspring Valley Luxury Estate
Stevenson, MD
Award of Excellence
Custom Home $1.5 million-$2 million
Zander Homes
Project: Old Bosley Road
Lutherville, MD
Award of Excellence
Custom Home $1 million-$1.5 million
Zander Homes
Project: Ridgewood
Lutherville, MD
Award of Excellence
Custom Home $750,000-$1 million
Stone House Builders
Project: The Stoney Brook Model
Phoenix, MD
Award of Excellence
Custom Hometo $500,000
Owings Brothers Contracting
Project: Carroll County Custom Home
Woodbine, MD
Award of Excellence
Whole House Renovation over $600,000
Lang and Company
Project: Dividing Creek Residence
Arnold, MD
Award of Excellence
Whole HouseRenovation$500,000-$600,000
Mangan Group Architects
Project: Potomac Residence
Potomac, MD
Award of Excellence
Whole HouseRenovation $450,000-$500,000
Lang and Company
Project: Glen Oban Waterfront Residence
Arnold, MD
Award of Excellence
Whole House Renovation $400,000-$450,000
Plumb Construction Company
Project: Bay House Renovation
Essex, MD
Award of Merit
Whole House Renovation$350,000-$400,000
Bluehouse Architecture, LLC
Project: Roland Park Residence
Baltimore, MD
Award of Excellence
Historic Restoration
Mangan Group Architects
Project: DC Historic Townhouse Restoration
Washington, DC
Award of Excellence
Green Home $400,000-$450,000
Mangan Group Architects
Project: Winbrook
Silver Spring, MD
Award of Merit
Green Home $400,000-$450,000
Owings Brothers Contracting
Project: Off the Grid
Owings Mills, MD
Award of Excellence
Outdoor Living over $500,000
Mangan Group Architects
Project: DC Townhouse/Backyard Pool/Gazebo
Washington, DC
Award of Excellence
Outdoor Living under $500,000
Fine Earth Landscape
Project: Bethesda Family Resort
Bethesda, MD
Award of Merit
Outdoor Living under $500,000
ADR Builders, Ltd.
Project: Monkton Screen Porch
Monkton, MD
Award of Excellence
Kitchen Remodel/Addition over $200,000
Delbert Adams
Project: The Essence of White
Sparks, MD
Award of Excellence
Kitchen Remodel/Addition$175,000 -$200,000
Bluehouse Architecture, LLC
Project: Westminster Kitchen/Powder Room/Laundry
Westminster, MD
Award of Merit
Kitchen Remodel/Addition $150,000-$175,000
Owings Brothers Contracting
Project: Hampstead Kitchen Addition
Hampstead, MD
Award of Excellence
Kitchen Remodel/Addition$100,000-$150,000
ADR Builders, LTD
Project: Guilford Kitchen
Baltimore, MD
Award of Excellence
Kitchen Remodel/Addition under $100,000
Owings Home Services
Project: Elkridge Kitchen Remodel
Elkridge, MD
Award of Excellence
Kitchen Remodel/Addition under $50,000
O’Hanlon Kitchens, Inc.
Project: Keswick Road
Baltimore, MD
Award of Merit
Kitchen Remodel/Addition under $50,000
Mangan Group Architects
Project: V-W Kitchen
Silver Spring, MD
Award of Excellence
Interior Remodel over $400,000
Delbert Adams
Project: Barn Conversion
Owings Mills, MD
Award of Excellence
Interior Remodel $300,000-$400,000
Owings Home Services
Project: Crystal Clean Contemporary
Arnold, MD
Award of Merit
Interior Remodel $300,000-$400,000
Mangan Group Architects
DC Townhouse Interior Renovation
Washington, DC
Award of Excellence
Interior Remodel $200,000-$300,000
Lang and Company
Project: Daisey Court Residence
Millersville, MD
Award of Excellence
Interior Remodel under $200,000
Bluehouse Architects LLC
Project: Highland Basement
Highland, MD
Award of Excellence
Commercial
Mueller Homes/Bluehouse Architects
Project: Historic Carriage House II
Sykesville, MD
Award of Excellence
Bathroom/Remodel under $75,000
Owings Home Services
Project: Master Bath Renovation
Baltimore, MD
Award of Excellence
Bathroom/Remodel over $75,000
Delbert Adams
Project: Stunning Master Bath
Baltimore, MD
Award of Excellence
Specialty and/or Details
Lang and Company
Project: Mountain Laurel Lane Residence
Annapolis, MD