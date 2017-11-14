The Remodelers Council of the Maryland Building Industry Association held their annual awards ceremony earlier this month.

The Best in the Business

By STYLE Staff





When it comes to recognition in the construction field, remodeling rarely gets the glory. But the Remodelers Council of the Maryland Building Industry Association recognizes how much a fantastic remodeling or custom building job can change a home. On Nov. 2, they recognized some of the best in Maryland at the MBIA’s 2017 Remodeling & Custom Building Awards, judged on “quality of construction, degree of difficulty, value and cost effectiveness, unique and creative design approach and sensitivity to existing structure.” See the winners below!

Award of Excellence

Custom Home over $2 million

Mueller Homes Inc.

Project: Greenspring Valley Luxury Estate

Stevenson, MD

Award of Excellence

Custom Home $1.5 million-$2 million

Zander Homes

Project: Old Bosley Road

Lutherville, MD

Award of Excellence

Custom Home $1 million-$1.5 million

Zander Homes

Project: Ridgewood

Lutherville, MD

Award of Excellence

Custom Home $750,000-$1 million

Stone House Builders

Project: The Stoney Brook Model

Phoenix, MD

Award of Excellence

Custom Hometo $500,000

Owings Brothers Contracting

Project: Carroll County Custom Home

Woodbine, MD

Award of Excellence

Whole House Renovation over $600,000

Lang and Company

Project: Dividing Creek Residence

Arnold, MD

Award of Excellence

Whole HouseRenovation$500,000-$600,000

Mangan Group Architects

Project: Potomac Residence

Potomac, MD

Award of Excellence

Whole HouseRenovation $450,000-$500,000

Lang and Company

Project: Glen Oban Waterfront Residence

Arnold, MD

Award of Excellence

Whole House Renovation $400,000-$450,000

Plumb Construction Company

Project: Bay House Renovation

Essex, MD

Award of Merit

Whole House Renovation$350,000-$400,000

Bluehouse Architecture, LLC

Project: Roland Park Residence

Baltimore, MD

Award of Excellence

Historic Restoration

Mangan Group Architects

Project: DC Historic Townhouse Restoration

Washington, DC

Award of Excellence

Green Home $400,000-$450,000

Mangan Group Architects

Project: Winbrook

Silver Spring, MD

Award of Merit

Green Home $400,000-$450,000

Owings Brothers Contracting

Project: Off the Grid

Owings Mills, MD

Award of Excellence

Outdoor Living over $500,000

Mangan Group Architects

Project: DC Townhouse/Backyard Pool/Gazebo

Washington, DC

Award of Excellence

Outdoor Living under $500,000

Fine Earth Landscape

Project: Bethesda Family Resort

Bethesda, MD

Award of Merit

Outdoor Living under $500,000

ADR Builders, Ltd.

Project: Monkton Screen Porch

Monkton, MD

Award of Excellence

Kitchen Remodel/Addition over $200,000

Delbert Adams

Project: The Essence of White

Sparks, MD

Award of Excellence

Kitchen Remodel/Addition$175,000 -$200,000

Bluehouse Architecture, LLC

Project: Westminster Kitchen/Powder Room/Laundry

Westminster, MD

Award of Merit

Kitchen Remodel/Addition $150,000-$175,000

Owings Brothers Contracting

Project: Hampstead Kitchen Addition

Hampstead, MD

Award of Excellence

Kitchen Remodel/Addition$100,000-$150,000

ADR Builders, LTD

Project: Guilford Kitchen

Baltimore, MD

Award of Excellence

Kitchen Remodel/Addition under $100,000

Owings Home Services

Project: Elkridge Kitchen Remodel

Elkridge, MD

Award of Excellence

Kitchen Remodel/Addition under $50,000

O’Hanlon Kitchens, Inc.

Project: Keswick Road

Baltimore, MD

Award of Merit

Kitchen Remodel/Addition under $50,000

Mangan Group Architects

Project: V-W Kitchen

Silver Spring, MD

Award of Excellence

Interior Remodel over $400,000

Delbert Adams

Project: Barn Conversion

Owings Mills, MD

Award of Excellence

Interior Remodel $300,000-$400,000

Owings Home Services

Project: Crystal Clean Contemporary

Arnold, MD

Award of Merit

Interior Remodel $300,000-$400,000

Mangan Group Architects

DC Townhouse Interior Renovation

Washington, DC

Award of Excellence

Interior Remodel $200,000-$300,000

Lang and Company

Project: Daisey Court Residence

Millersville, MD

Award of Excellence

Interior Remodel under $200,000

Bluehouse Architects LLC

Project: Highland Basement

Highland, MD

Award of Excellence

Commercial

Mueller Homes/Bluehouse Architects

Project: Historic Carriage House II

Sykesville, MD

Award of Excellence

Bathroom/Remodel under $75,000

Owings Home Services

Project: Master Bath Renovation

Baltimore, MD

Award of Excellence

Bathroom/Remodel over $75,000

Delbert Adams

Project: Stunning Master Bath

Baltimore, MD

Award of Excellence

Specialty and/or Details

Lang and Company

Project: Mountain Laurel Lane Residence

Annapolis, MD