By Susan C. Ingram





$1,350,000

SHADY SIDE RETREAT

BEDROOMS: 5; BATHs: 6/1; SQUARE FEET: 4,200

Still harboring those fond childhood memories of steaming crabs in the outdoor kitchen at your aunt’s shore shack? Well, c’mon! You’re all grown up now. Time to get a shore shack of your own. Rev up that motorboat rotting in your garage and cruise down to this sweet, 1840s Shady Side house with two decks, your own pier and plenty of lush lawn for your family crab feast, hon! —CREIG NORTHROP, NORTHROP REALTY: A LONG & FOSTER COMPANY, 443-250-4244

$2,685,000

SPLASH PAD

BEDROOMS: 6; BATHs: 5/2; ACRES: 3; SQUARE FEET: 6,100

People tell me about resorts in faraway tropical locales where you can

swim up to the bar. Well, save your plane fare up and spring for your own tropical paradise right here in Baltimore County. This 1951 contemporary stone architectural beauty has multiple levels of outdoor entertaining spaces, gardens, lawns, bluestone patios, porches and that yummy infinity pool. Make mine a mock margarita! —WHIT HARVEY III, COLDWELL BANKER, 410-832-2583.

$949,000

HARBOR GARDENS

BEDROOMS: 2; BATHs: 2/1; SQUARE FEET: 1,949

Who needs to hop the pond when you can enjoy sweeping views of formal English gardens and the sparkling Inner Harbor from the elegant veranda of your Ritz-Carlton condo on Key Highway? Take a jog along the promenade, swim in the indoor pool, relax in the sauna, then grab a bucket of buttered popcorn and a bottle of Bolly and head for the plush screening room. The posh life! — CHARLIE HATTER, MONUMENT SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY, 410-525-5435

$1,200,000

SKYLINE DINING

BEDROOMS: 3; BATHs: 3/1; SQUARE FEET: 2,700

Ahhh… Breathe deep and enjoy life above the fray on your Fells Point rooftop deck complete with dining area and cozy conversation pit. Perfect for those long and lingering Baltimore summer nights. Too hot and humid? Hop inside and cool down in the sleek and sexy entertainment lounge with that most necessary of modern amenities: a wet bar. — DORSEY CAMPBELL, CUMMINGS & CO. REALTORS, 410-697-4005.