By Kimberly Uslin





This year’s July/August cover shoot was one of our most ambitious in almost 30 years of STYLE. Rather than shooting poolside, we decided to kick things up a notch — or, rather, down a few feet. Photographer Christopher Myers, who has plenty of practice with stunning underwater photography, was an easy choice. And when he suggested his wife Carol as the model, we were happy to oblige.

Off we went to Old Navy, where we sought a bright, flowy dress and summery sandals at a price range that anticipated ruin, followed by a quick stop at Ulta to grab some seriously waterproof lipstick (Too Faced Melted Matte did the trick!). Our original concept involved an underwater iPad, an old nonworking model donated by published Jeni Mann — and though it didn’t make it on the cover, it did make for some interesting outtakes.

The final result? A stunning STYLE cover that’ll be one for the ages. We’re so happy to share it with you.