By Jessica Gregg





The amethyst aura of M&T Bank Stadium at night has made a great first impression on rookie Raven Tony Jefferson, a safety and former Arizona Cardinal who says he is looking forward to playing on his new home field. Here, he makes his own strong impression in a three-piece suit by Christopher Schafer Clothier. Note the checkered shirt’s fuchsia buttons, which match the pink and blue paisley pocket square with its hint of predictable purple.

What he’s wearing:

Two-button peak-lapel three-piece suit, $2,500, by Christopher Schafer Clothier. Blue and white check shirt, $250, by Christopher Schafer Clothier.

Model: Tony Jefferson

Photographer: David Stuck

Clothing stylists: Christopher Schafer, Seth Schafer

Makeup: Owen Michael O’Donnell

Location: Christopher Schafer Clothier, Harbor East

Written by: Jessica Gregg