Be a giver. Spread the love and make someone’s day. We’ll get you started with a little gift-giving inspiration (okay, there are more than fourteen pages of presents in our issue) from more than 35 local stores and boutiques. There’s something here for everyone — consider it our gift to you.
For the full Gift Guide, check out the December print issue of Baltimore STYLE!
Clockwise from left: 1. Silk scarf, $52, The Green Phoenix. 2. Goody Goody Jewelry Bag, $40, Amaryllis. 3. Spring Step L’Artiste Boot in “Cassandra,” $160, Enchanted Art. 4. Pia Rossini Gloves, $58, Trillium. 5. Jon Josef Loafer, $165, Poppy & Stella. 6. Bordelle Bondage-Belle Crop Top, $405, Polina’s Prive. 7. Broach, $67, Historic Annapolis Museum Store.
Clockwise from left: 1. Spartina 449 Wallet in “Bay Dreams,” $38, Greetings & Readings. 2. Oyster baking dishes, $72 each, Annapolis Pottery. 3. Cutting Board, $44, Annapolis Pottery. 4. Ollie & Bess Crab PJs, $40, Wheat. 5. “Baltimore” Sign, $24, Su Casa. 6. Crab Tray, $290, Annapolis Pottery. 7. Waypoint Wine Stopper, $60, Enchanted Art. 8. Peltro Pilot Bottle Opener, $60, Enchanted Art.
Clockwise from left: 1. Lucky Eye Disk Ornament, $26, Trohv. 2. Wood Blocks, $4-$42, Caravanserai. 3. Tree Ring by Tracy Melton, $225, Barefoot Dwelling. 4. 1960s Italian Red Ceramic Dish, $45, Barefoot Dwelling. 5. Kaiser Suidan Ceramic Cube, $200, Rebecca Myers Collection. 6. Gerilyn Lackey Wall Hanging, $45, Made in Baltimore Pop-Up Shop.
Clockwise from left: 1. Sondra Roberts “Love” Clutch, $255, Lori K. 2. Julie Brown Sequin Top, $180, Sassanova. 3. Sequin Bralette, $80, Jean Pool. 4. Voluspa Candle in “Crane Flower,” $28, Brightside Boutique. 5. Mary Frances Snapshot Handbag, $285, Enchanted Art. 6. Sleep Mask, $19, Octavia Boutique. 7. Minimergency Kit, $18, Poppy & Stella. 8. Tat2 Designs Chain Necklace, $278, Trillium.
Clockwise from left: 1. Maileg Wolf Plush, $30, Historic Annapolis Museum Store. 2. LeBig Briana Backpack, $55, Wheat. 3. Bari Lynn Guitar Purse Strap, $16, Wee Chic Boutique. 4. Jeanne Simmons Penguin Beanie, $26, Wee Chic Boutique. 5. “Cloud Sketching,” $20, Art Things. 6. Fidoodle Story Blocks, $36, Historic Annapolis Museum Store. 7. Wildwood Flora Feltworks Unicorn Headband, $36, Wee Chic Boutique. 8. Giraffe Pencil Holder, $34, The Green Phoenix.