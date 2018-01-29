A new program from the ride-sharing giant Lyft aims to make life easier for the city's nonprofits.

Up-Lyfting the Community A new program from the ride-sharing giant Lyft aims to make life easier for the city's nonprofits.

By Kimberly Uslin





The list of hurdles nonprofits face is long (think: fundraising, sufficient staffing, bureaucratic red ). But ridesharing company Lyft wants to help ease that burden.

Last week, Lyft announced a new iniitiative called the Baltimore Community Grants program, which will award $1000 in Lyft credits to a nonprofit each month to help improve transportation and decrease overhead costs.

In a press release, Lyft said the new program was launched to “support the important work of Baltimore area non-profit organizations focused on building stronger, healthier, more equitable communities.” All 501(c)3 organizations in the Baltimore metro area are eligible to apply, and awards will be announced monthly for an indefinite period.

To learn more or apply for a grant, check out the site here.

Image courtesy: Lyft