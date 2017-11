By James Meskunas





BMORE Lifestyle stopped by the offices of Baltimore STYLE to get a behind-the-scenes look at the publication. The show, which airs daily show on WUTB MyTV Baltimore and showcases a diverse array of organizations and individuals in the Baltimore area, spoke with Associate Publisher Jeni Mann and Managing Editor Jessica Gregg about how the Baltimore STYLE staff operates and approaches putting out a magazine.

Watch the video below: