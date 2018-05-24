By Kimberly Uslin





Two members of the STYLE staff were lucky to escape to sandy shores last year: Managing Editor Jessica Gregg to Clearwater Beach, Florida, and Staff Writer Kimberly Uslin (that’s me!) to Aruba. Despite being on opposite sides of the ocean, each location came equipped with gorgeous tiki-type daybeds … and we fell in love. After a little Googling, I discovered that this model from Skyline Designs was available in the Old Line State — and even if you’re not soaking up white sands and turquoise waters, there’s nowhere better to sit back and relax on a warm day. Put one poolside for an ahh-spa feel or pop it on your porch for the comfiest afternoon naps. $10,696 (with cushion), Robbies Billiards Home & Patio. 301-331-7024. robbiesbilliards.com