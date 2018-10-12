Wanderlust Living

By Charlotte Safavi





Photos by Jennifer Hughes

Textiles, art and the joy of travel influence the decor of this historic Roland Park home.

It’s not surprising that Stephanie Bradshaw — owner of a namesake Baltimore studio that does wedding planning, event production, graphic design and home décor — has a Roland Park residence that serves not only as her personal retreat, but also as a calling card for her hallmark interiors.

“I’ve lived in Baltimore for over 15 years,” says Bradshaw, who moved into the cedar-shingled Victorian house in 2016 with her significant other, Brett Bernard, and their now 2-year-old son, Dallas Lee. “We love it here,” she says of the historic area. “It’s in the city yet feels residential, and it’s full of beautiful homes and mature trees.”

To Bradshaw, the 1898 center-hall house has great architectural bones, with tall ceilings, pocket doors allowing for an open floor plan and Tiffany-style stained-glass front-door side transoms.

“We redid the floors, painted all the walls and some of the cabinets and added mosaic marble to the kitchen,” she says of the cosmetic renovation undertaken on the 2,500-square-foot first floor, where the family resides.

For décor, other than the blue living room off the center hall, the home’s palette is mostly neutral.

“The pops of color I used throughout — blues and mauves — were inspired by the stained-glass transoms, but I favor a more muted, timeless palette,” Bradshaw says, adding by way of analogy, “It’s like everything looks good with classic jeans. They can be dressed up or down.”

When it came to furnishing, Bradshaw relied on her personal aesthetic, her love of art and textiles and her passion for travel. The daughter of a military officer, she grew up all over the U.S., as well as overseas in Germany. After college, Bradshaw worked for four years in South Korea, teaching English and traveling throughout Southeast Asia. She continues to travel widely when her schedule permits.

“My design often starts with a piece of art or a textile. For example, the blue room began with the horse triptych that was custom painted for me by a MICA student,” she says of the room’s casual California vibe.

From there, Bradshaw assembled an eclectic mix of furnishings that easily flow together, from layering an antique carpet on a jute rug to combining a tan leather sofa with a pair of blue-and-white, ikat-patterned armchairs.

“I start with a neutral foundation and then mix and match my patterns,” she says of her knack for working with prints. “Textiles are easy to pack, so I always bring something back when I travel.”

Not surprisingly, a vintage Moroccan wedding blanket hangs as art in her family room, which also features a contemporary sectional covered in a medley of patterned pillows. A ribboned-resin cocktail table, an antique wooden stool and a beaded chandelier add further interest to the space.

“Brett had the dining-room table made for me from old floor joists as a birthday gift,” Bradshaw says. It is paired with slipcovered host-and-hostess armchairs as well as with vintage-inspired caned dining chairs. Above, two-tiered glass chandeliers hang side by side instead of as singletons because they work better with the extra-long dining table.

“Lighting is like jewelry and also [provides] a place do something more modern,” she adds.

In the master bedroom, a metal Moroccan lantern creates pierced ambient lighting, while a ceiling-mounted bed canopy takes center stage. The palette and mood here are deliberately neutral and placid.

“I wanted a soft, breezy and exotic feel,” Bradshaw says. “Our bedroom is a quiet and restful place, like an island escape, whereas my adjacent walk-in closet is fun and exciting, a place I go shopping.”

Every room has been touched by Bradshaw’s brand of exploratory design and presents a sense of destination.

“In our home, I want people to feel most welcome, to come in and sit down but not see everything all at once,” she says. “Design is a journey. There are layers in our home that slowly reveal themselves. Every piece tells a story.”

