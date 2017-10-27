By STYLE Staff





FRIDAY 27

Art: Rachel Rotenberg

See Rachel Rotenberg’s stunning wooden sculptures in her new exhibit, Sanity, “populated by sensually curving surfaces, intriguingly formed negative spaces, and forceful volumes.”

Oct. 24 – Dec. 10 at The Silber Gallery.

Art: Jim Condron

Painter and sculptor Jim Condron presents his latest, “Picking Up the Pieces,” a collection of fragments and broken materials reconfigured into thought-provoking art.

Oct. 27-Nov. 22 at Julio Fine Arts Gallery at Loyola University.

Music: Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme

Armenian cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan replaces Sol Gabetta to perform a stunning program, including classics like Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme, Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, and Strauss’ Der Rosenkavalier. Conducted by the BSO’s Marin Alsop , these compositions will sweep you into a storm of emotions, from love to joy to mourning. Non-classical music buffs beware — you may be converted.

Oct. 27 and 29 at the Meyerhoff, Oct. 28 at the Strathmore. Tickets: $33-99.

SATURDAY 28

Festival: The Great Halloween Lantern Parade and Festival

Pay homage to your ancestors at The Great Halloween Lantern Parade and Festival, a celebration honoring the Mexican tradition of DÍa de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. The Creative Alliance hosts its 17th annual Great Halloween, offering hayrides, an authentic hand drum lantern-making workshop, Day of the Dead altar making, a Halloween costume contest and a parade led by its resident Artesanas Mexicanas. Food trucks, beer offerings and live music will make the experience a day-long fiesta. There will even be a free Zumba class!

Oct. 29 at Patterson Park. Free.

Art: MAP Gala

Maryland Art Place (MAP) has a reputation for providing contemporary artists with a platform to propel their work and career. Now, they’ll have the opportunity to build a whole new world in Altered Realities: MAP’s Fall Benefit Exhibition. For the annual benefit, artists will showcase pieces that challenge viewers’ perspective of everyday experiences using a variety of mediums and technologies.

The show will be featured at a masquerade ball Oct. 28, and on view Sept. 14-Nov. 4 at Maryland Art Place. Free (ball is ticketed).

Festival: Harford Fest

Celebrate Harford Community College’s 60th anniversary with this fun festival, beginning with a “5k Spooktacular” and featuring plenty of kids’ activities, opportunities for prospective students to meet faculty and staff, food trucks and more.

8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Harford Community College.

Music: Handel’s Dixit Dominus

The Baltimore Choral Arts Society kicks off their 2017-2018 season with a performance of Handel’s famous Dixit Dominusm, as well as music from Bach, Haydn, and Randall Thompson. The performance marks the debut of new music director Anthony Blake Clark, who took over from Tom Hall earlier this year.

Pre-show talk begins at 7:15 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. at Kraushaar Auditorium. Tickets: $40.

Event: Doors Open Baltimore

It’s that time of year again! More than 50 buildings, from theaters and museums to historical houses, will be open for free across the city on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will bring a host of events, too, like guided bus and bike tours, lectures, celebrations and more.

Oct. 28-29, citywide. Free.

SUNDAY 29

Music: Edwin McCain

If you’ve been to a wedding in the past twenty years, you’ve probably heard Edwin McCain’s ballads “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask For More.” And if you swing by Rams Head On Stage this fall, you’ll get to hear them sung by the artist himself. Though the singer-songwriter’s career took a turn in recent years with his one season boat-restoration show “Flipping Ships” on Animal Planet, he’s back to his crooning roots at the Annapolis show, backed only by a guitarist and saxophonist.

Oct. 29 at Rams Head On Stage. Tickets: $33.

Film: Trick or Tape

PLAYBACKTHETAPE brings four classic Halloween TV specials back (“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “Garfield’s Halloween Adventure,” Doug’s Halloween Adventure,” and a special Halloween episode of “The Simpsons”) complete with commericals, subpar recording, for a fun night of nostalgia.

4:30-7:30 p.m. at New America in the Bromo Arts & Entertainment District. Free.

Image courtesy of the Creative Alliance Facebook.