Weekend Plans: What To Do Aug. 16-19

By BaltimoreStyle





Thursday

Yappy Hour

Bring your favorite pooch to Hunt Valley Town Centre and enjoy treats for humans and canines. All proceeds benefit the Baltimore Humane Society. Hunt Valley Town Centre, 6-8:30 p.m. Free, bmorehumane.org

Flicks from the Hill

Picnic on Federal Hill for this free film series, Flicks from the Hill, presented by the American Visionary Art Museum (and including free evening admission to the museum!). This week’s pick is “Sherlock Holmes.” American Visionary Art Museum. 9 p.m. Free. avam.org

Friday

Baltimore County Restaurant Week

If we’re honest, restaurant weeks are some of our favorite weeks of the year. Who doesn’t want to go out to dinner at favorite eatery or someplace new for a prix fixe meal from $15 to $35? More than 60 restaurants in the county are participating, and tonight and Saturday are your last two nights to get a great meal at an equally great price. baltimorecountyrestaurantweek.com

Feet on the Street

The weather forecast promises a clear night for Towson’s summer concert series. Kitty Back takes the stage on this night and the bar will be ready with beer, wine and cocktails. Allegheny Avenue, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. towsonchamber.com

Saturday

Hot August Music Festival

“I’ve been doing this for 26 years,” says Hot August Music Festival founder/ organizer Brad Selko. “I know what I’m doing.” And so he does. The Cockeysville end-of-summer bash is back with another great lineup: The Revivalists, Trampled by Turtles, the Cris Jacobs Band and Nikki Hill, to name a few. There’s good news for rock ‘n roll moms and dads, too – the festival is very kid friendly, with a Kids’ Corner featuring crafts, face painting, music lessons, kids’ yoga and more. Oregon Ridge Park. $58-$199. hotaugustmusicfestival.com.

Sunday

Monument Climb

Get some exercise this Sunday Funday with a stroll around Mount Vernon and a climb up the Washington Monument — all 227 steps. The view beats the cardio, we hear. You must register ahead of time and there is a limit to the number of climbers. Mount Vernon Place, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $10. mvpconservancy.org.

Belle Aire Market

This monthly, seasonal open-air market features everything from handcrafted items to antiques. You never know what treasures you’ll find. Downtown Bel Air, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free, belairmaryland.org