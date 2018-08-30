Weekend Plans: Aug. 30-Sept. 3

By BaltimoreStyle





Thursday

Flicks from the Hill

It’s the last night of the summer for Flicks from the Hill. Bring a picnic and grab a spot on Federal Hill for tonight’s showing of “Austin Powers,” presented by the American Visionary Art Museum (and including free evening admission to the museum!). American Visionary Art Museum. Free. 410-244-1900. avam.org

Opening Reception, “Hateful Things”

This new exhibit explores the terrible effects of a Jim Crow mindset and subsequent laws through a variety of materials from the late 19th Century to today. Reginald Lewis Museum, 6-7:30 p.m. Free. lewismuseum.org

Friday

2 Blasts from the Past

Here are two chances to relive two eras of great entertainment, if not great styling (*big hair*). The Ottobar is hosting a ’90s dance part with tunes from Biggie, Beastie Boys, Mariah, Fatboy Slim, Cake, Will Smith, Britney, Missy Elliott and more. Break out your best fashion from the last decade of the 20th Century and get your groove on (Yeah, we said that then.) Cost is $6. The party starts at 9 p.m. theottobar.com If a different decade is calling, head to the Creative Alliance at 7 p.m. for their interactive movie night and dance party, with a screening of “Footloose.” $9 members, $12 nonmembers. creativealliance.org

Saturday

Beer, Whiskey and BBQ Festival

One is enough, but in this case there is a festival with all three. We are so there. Boathouse Canton, 2-8 p.m., Tasting tickets, $1 at door, $15 for 20 in advance, boathousecanton.com

Jefferson Starship

The Fair’s not all about carnival rides and cow palaces. See classic rockers Jefferson Starship hit Timonium as part of the fairgrounds’ Live! On Track concert series. Nothing’s gonna stop them now. Maryland State Fairgrounds. $20 general admission. 410-252-0200. marylandstatefair.com

For the Greater Goods Market

More than 50 vendors will offer their wares to benefit the Intercultural Counseling Connection, a nonprofit that provides therapeutic services for asylum seekers, asylees, and refugees in the greater Baltimore area. R. House, 11 a.m.-4p.m. bwillow.com

Sunday

Maryland Renaissance Festival

If you’ve ever wanted to get your hair braided while downing a whole smoked turkey leg, then look no further. Enjoy vendors selling anything from handcrafted leather to era-appropriate weapons, all while experiencing the flair and fare of the renaissance era. Annapolis. $19 adults, $8 kids (before Sept. 15). Weekends, Aug. 25 – Oct. 21. 410-266-7304. rennfest.com

Monday

Happy Labor Day!