Weekend Plans: Dec. 7-10

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 7

Art: Cody Pryseski

Baltimore native Cody Pryseski brings his portraits and figurative oil paintings to The Alchemy of Art. Pryseski, whose inspiration comes from well-known artists such as Stephen Conroy, Phillip Pearlstein and Chuck Close, strives to capture both the personality and psychology of each subject. Don’t miss the chance to gain insight on his way of viewing the people around him.

Dec.7-30. The Alchemy of Art in Baltimore. thealchemyofart.net

Theater: The Revolutionists

What happens when former queen Marie Antoinette, assassin Charlotte Corday, playwright Olympe de Gouges and Caribbean spy Marianne Angelle come together in a room? A night of feminism and fun that plays out in the comedy, The Revolutionists.

Dec. 6-Jan.7 at Everyman Theatre. $15-$65. 410-752-2208. everymantheatre.org

Event: Monument Lighting

Is there a holiday happening more essentially Baltimore than the Monument Lighting? We think not. The fun, festive event celebrates its 46th year with a “holiday village” offering food, drinks, a beer garden and kids’ activities. Join thousands of other cheery Charm City citizens and enjoy live music, celebrity guests, fireworks and, of course, the lighting itself, which bathes George Washington in more than 15,000 LED lights. Merry and bright, indeed.

Dec. 7, Mount Vernon Place. Free. 410-752-8632, promotionandarts.org

FRIDAY 8

Holiday: Holiday Bazaar and Tea at the Cloisters

Local vendors descend on The Cloisters for a festive holiday mart and tasty tea party.

Bazaar free, tea $30. Nov. 25-26 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Comedy: Jingle Balls

You will blush. You will laugh. Awkward Sex in the City Presents: Jingle Balls featuring five comics who recount their strange sexual experiences — and with a holiday twist. Laugh (or cringe) along with the jokes. Charm City’s own Samantha Kelly opens the show.

Dec. 8, 8 p.m. Creative Alliance. $18, $15 for members (+$3 at the door). 410-276-1651. creativealliance.org

Art: Under $500

End of the year finding you at the end of your budget? The Under $500 art sale is a great place to find affordable art and support up and coming artists. Tickets required the first night; the second day of the sale is open to the public.

Dec. 8-9 at Maryland Art Place. 410-962-8565. mdartplace.org

SATURDAY 9

Art: On the Rocks

Toast the Walters Museum’s newest exhibit of Faberge eggs and Russian crafts in a party that benefits the museum. Baltimore’s favorite bartenders will be crafting cocktails at “On the Rocks: A Drinks Party,” which will also give revelers a chance to see the more than 70 jeweled and enameled objects in this stunning exhibit.

Dec. 9, 7 p.m. $75. The Walters Art Museum. thewalters.org

Event: The Harlem Globetrotters

The gravity-defying, trick-shooting, never-aging Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Royal Farms Arena to compete against the Washington Generals and amuse and awe your family. Fun fact to drop in a sports conversation: Did you know they shoot from more than six feet past the NBA’s regulation 3-point line?

Dec. 9, 2 and 7 p.m. Royal Farms Arena. $25.50-$124.50. 410-347-2020. royalfarmsarena.com

Event: Reindeer Run 5K

Benefit Baltimore’s parks by participating in this festive fitness event.

8:30 a.m. at West Shore Park Inner Harbor

Event: Sock Monkey Saturday

Grab two pairs of clean socks and a pair of scissors and head to the American Visionary Art Museum. Create a new friend or holiday gift that is as unique as you are.

American Visionary Art Museum, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free to attend (regular museum admission applies if you’d like to visit the rest of the museum), avam.org

Event: Dollar Days

Explore the city without breaking the bank as dozens of Baltimore attractions open their doors for a dollar or less.

Citywide. Times vary.

Music: David Broza and Peter Yarrow

Israeli music legend David Broza and Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary rock out in Baltimore.

Tickets $48-$60. 8 p.m. at the Gordon Center.

SUNDAY 10

Music: Fantasia

Enjoy a Christmas concert with an R&B twist. American Idol and Grammy-award winner Fantasia is coming to Baltimore for the “Christmas After Midnight” tour to celebrate the release of her first holiday album. Songs include classics such as “This Christmas,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Kick off the jolly holiday month and take in Fantasia’s incomparable and sultry voice.

Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. The Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric. $45-$80. 410-900-1150. modell-lyric.com

Music: Rick Springfield

Eighties heartthrob and rocker Rick Springfield joins Jennifer Lynn Simpson for a night of music that even Jesse’s girl might wish she could attend. Springfield is, of course, known for his Grammy-winning pop rock while Simpson’s twang is a mix of old country and Americana.

Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. Rams Head on Stage. $130. 410-268-4545. ramsheadonstage.com

Event: Chanukah Hot Chocolate 5K

The JCC of Greater Baltimore and Hadassah Greater Baltimore have cooked up a recipe for a truly tasty community outreach event. P.S. Prizes for the best Chanukah outfit!

Registration: $20-$40. 9 a.m. at the Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC.