Weekend Plans: Nov. 1-4

By BaltimoreStyle





Thursday

Baltimore Style’s Big Bash: A Royal Affair

Grab your tiara and head to the Royal Sonesta Harbor Court for an unforgettable night of fashion, food and fun. 6:30-9 p.m. $30. baltimorestyle.com

‘Elisabeth Gilman: Crusader for Justice’

Elisabeth Gilman spent her entire adult life advocating for social justice and reform. Ross Jones, author of the new biography “Elisabeth Gilman: Crusader for Justice,” will discuss the extraordinary experience of this influential Baltimorean with a book signing and reception to follow. Evergreen Museum, 6:30-8:30 p.m. museums.jhu.edu/evergreen.php

Charm City Fringe Festival

Throughout 11 days of performances across multiple venues in the Bromo Arts District, Charm City Fringe Festival hopes to inspire creativity and connect theater communities with its seventh annual celebration of “performing arts without boundaries.” Events include theater improv, puppetry and musical theater performances, among other activities. Bromo Arts District, through Nov. 11. Tickets start at $10, festival passes start at $30. charmcityfringe.com

Friday

‘Barber of Seville’

The Annapolis Opera presents the escapades of Figaro in one of the most beloved and referenced operas of all times. Maryland Hall, Friday and Sunday. Tickets start at $65. marylandhall.org

‘Working the Water’

This is the last weekend to check out the gorgeous work of Annapolis-based photographer Jay Fleming. This exhibit showcases photos from his 2016 book, “Working the Water,” about the Chesapeake Bay seafood industry, and “Island Life,” and upcoming book on life on Smith and Tangier Islands. Maryland Hall’s Martino Gallery, through Saturday. Free. marylandhall.org

Saturday

Harlem Quartet — University of Maryland, Baltimore County

The Grammy-winning Harlem Quartet artists will perform masterworks by Beethoven and Schubert plus Gabriela Lena Frank’s musical journeys in Peru. UMBC, 3 p.m. General seating is free. shriverconcerts.org

Baltimore Craft Beer Festival

Have a beer and support Strong City Baltimore. This festival will feature a wide selection of Maryland craft breweries, Baltimore bands, local food trucks, trivia, corn hole and more. Canton Waterfront Park, noon-5 p.m. Tickets start at $5. baltimorecraftbeerfestival.com

4th Annual Vino in Vogue at Harbor East

Head downtown for an afternoon of wine tasting and shopping in Harbor East. Noon-4 p.m. Tasting tickets start at $30. harboreast.com

2018 Stars, Stripes & Chow … Chili Edition

Fans of a good homemade chili should flock to the annual Stars, Stripes & Chow event, hosted by the Orioles. Teams will compete to win the Best Chili Award by a panel of judges, and the event supports of residents of The Baltimore Station. West Covington Park, 1-5 p.m. Tickets start at $25. baltimorestation.org

Sunday

Pumpkin Chucking Weekend

Not sure what to do with your leftover jack-o-lanterns? Bring them to the farm and watch them fly. Using the farm’s special catapult, send your pumpkin soaring through the sky.

Clark’s Elioak Farm, through Monday. $6, clarklandfarm.com

Baltimore Greek Film Festival

Ease back into the week with a Sunday fun day movie plan. SNF Parkway Theatre is hosting the first annual Baltimore Greek Film Festival with five films that span the range from comedy to drama. Nov. 2-4. Tickets start at $8. mdfilmfest.com