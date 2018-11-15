Weekend Plans: Nov. 15-18

By BaltimoreStyle





Thursday

Sip and Paint Therapy: ‘Romare Bearden: Visionary Artist’

Experience this exhibition on yoga and art with a glass of wine or a smoothie. All supplies and one glass of wine will be included. Presented by LW Arts & Design and Aura’s Alchemy. Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 6:30 p.m. $35. lewismuseum.org.

Baltimore Whiskey Festival

Calling all lovers of spirits. The Baltimore Whiskey Festival returns this year at its new location, the Assembly Room, with a bigger space for guests to taste and explore more than 60 worldly whiskeys, scotches and other distilled spirits. 316 Guilford Ave., 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets start at $59. drinkeatwhiskey.com.

Friday

All that Glitters: Holiday Décor Event

It’s that time of year when pop-ups are popping up all over. This one is all about getting your space ready for the season. Check out one-of-a-kind wreaths, ornaments and hands-on demonstrations throughout the day. The Shops at Kenilworth, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. theshopsatkenilworth.com

Art after Hours

Wind down the week with an evening of art. Check out the exhibit John Waters: Indecent Exposure, check out three short films and a new exhibit, A Good Crisis, about the future of money. The evening also includes artist talks, a photo book and a free drink. Beer, wine and small bites are also available for purchase. Baltimore Museum of Art, 8-11 p.m. $20 members, $25 nonmembers. artbma.org

Saturday

Paul Muldoon & Rogue Oliphant

Pulitzer Prize-winning Irish poet Paul Muldoon shares his work in a night of spoken word also featuring Rogue Oliphant, a group of musicians and composers. Creative Alliance, 8 p.m. $22 for members, $25 for nonmembers. creativealliance.org

Annapolis Symphony Orchestra

The program is called “Love Stories, Oscars & Fairy Tales,” and it features selections from Grieg, Charlie Chaplin, Stravinsky and John Corigilano at this night of eclectic and orchestral music. Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25. annapolisymphony.org

7th Annual Brew & Bourbon Classic

A selection of more than 60 beverages will be available, along with an assortment of food trucks. 198 Laurel Race Track Road, noon to 5 p.m. $39. brewandbourbon.com.

2018 Baltimore Vintage Expo, Fall Edition

Vintage clothing, accessories, furniture and decor are all available in this one-day sale held at the Hampden’s renovated historic theatre. Ideal Arts Space, 905 W. 36th St., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.

Sunday

Christmas Village

It’s preview weekend for the 6th annual Christmas Village, located in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Get ahead for the holidays with this sneak peek of the village, which features more than 50 vendors. 501 Light Street, through Nov. 28. Free. baltimore-christmas.com.

‘Fiddler on the Roof’

It’s the last day to catch this classic tale of Tevye and his family – this heart-warming story never gets old and has new choreography to impress. The Hippodrome. Tickets start at $73. france-merrickpac.com