Weekend Plans: Nov. 22-25

By Jessica Gregg





Thursday

HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM BALTIMORE STYLE!

Friday



Bazaart Holiday Art Market

The American Visionary Art Museum’s annual one-of-a-kind holiday art market returns. Hundreds of original creations by regional artists and craftspeople will be showcased, including paintings, sculpture, paper crafts, metalwork, jewelry, textiles, mixed media and apparel, among other work. Jim Rouse Visionary Center, third floor, noon to 6 p.m., free. avam.org

Black Friday Opt-Outside Hike

Try a less frenzied option for Black Friday and enjoy a hike along the Gunpowder River. Choose between a simple hike and a more challenging trail depending upon how full you still feel from Thanksgiving. Registration required. Ages 8 and up.

Jerusalem Mill, 9-10:30 a.m., free, otterpointcreek.org

Symphony of Lights

Howard County’s most famous holiday tradition kicks off this weekend. Sponsored by M&T Bank, this event benefits Howard County General Hospital and promises to put you in the festive mood with more than 100 animated and stationary holiday light displays. Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods, through Dec. 30, 6-10 p.m. $25 per vehicle. hcgh.org/symphonyoflights

Saturday

Festival of the Trees

This three-day holiday extravaganza is held each year to support the children of the Kennedy Krieger Institute. Guests can expect a family day filled with festively decorated wreaths, gingerbread houses, live entertainment and more than 100 boutiques and of course, Santa himself. All proceeds will go to the Institute. Cow Palace, Maryland State Fairgrounds. Tickets start at $7. festivaloftrees.kennedykrieger.org

Pop-Up Shop

Christopher Schaefer Clothier is kicking off a season of pop-up shopping by hosting weekly Saturday events through Dec. 22. They start this week, just in time for Small Business Saturday. Stop by their newly expanded studio from noon to 5 p.m. to check out the offerings from a host of local businesses. 1400 Aliceanna St., christopherschafer.com/

Kansas

Join Kansas on its Point of Know Return Tour and enjoy a blend of new songs from the band’s recent album and fan-favorite classics. The Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric. Tickets start at $62. kansasband.com

Sunday 25



‘Cirque-tacular’

Prepare to be amazed as you witness world record holders, Olympians and Grand Circus champions perform stunts and routines on the ground and in the air. Gordon Center for Performing Arts, 11 and 2 p.m., $18 or $20, jcc.org/gordon-center

Straight No Chaser

Celebrate the world-famous a cappella group’s 10th anniversary. The Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric . Tickets start at $36. sncmusic.com