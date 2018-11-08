Weekend Plans: Nov. 8-11

By BaltimoreStyle





Thursday

Erase Hate through Art Chesapeake 2018

The fifth annual Erase Hate through Art exhibition will feature artworks exploring various themes associated with bullying and hate crimes as a means of prevention and raising awareness. Chesapeake Art Center, 7-10 p.m., free. chesapeakearts.org

‘Sweat’

This play, based in Reading, Pa., focuses on two best friends who work in manufacturing as they deal with the modern-day struggles of layoffs. Everyman Theatre, through Nov. 25. $25-$60. everymantheatre.org

Friday

Maryland Irish Festival

Enjoy a taste of Ireland right in your hometown with the Maryland Irish Festival, hosted by the Irish Charities of Maryland. This three-day event will feature plenty of live music, Irish goods and vendors. Cow Palace, Maryland State Fairgrounds. Tickets start at $10. irishfestival.com

Christmas in Frizellburg

The Frizellburg Antique Store, a former country store just outside of Westminster, will host its 23rd annual Christmas-in-the-country event. Antiques, festive decor, dolls, collectibles and “loads of trees and ornaments” will fill nine rooms. Frizellburg Antique Store, through Sunday, 1901 Old Taneytown Road, 11 to 5 p.m. frizellburgantiques.com.

Pop Up Night Market

Shop for authentic local Chinese and Asian food in Center Stage’s Deering Lobby and check out the wares from craft vendors. The market is 6 p.m.-midnight, $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Stay for “‘King of the Yees,” award-winning playwright Lauren Yee’s smart and cheeky family comedy. A VIP post-show party is $85 and includes a ticket to the show. The market is one night, the play is through Nov. 18. Baltimore Center Stage. centerstage.org

Saturday

‘A Christmas Story – The Musical’

Follow the adventures of 9-year old Ralphie Parker and his journey to get his dream Christmas present in this musical adaptation of the classic ’80s film. Weekends, Nov. 10-25, the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Auditorium at Mercy High School, 2 p.m., $15, charmcityplayers.com

Harvest Festival

Enjoy live music from Rattlewood while you learn about succulent pumpkin planting from B. Willow (purchase tickets online ahead of time). There will also be a pop-up bar with seasonal samplings, and for the kids pony rides and a petting zoo. R. House, noon-5 p.m. rhousebaltimore.com

Sunday

Jack Boul Painting

Paintings by celebrated Washington, D.C., artist Jack Boul will be on display in the Bowman Gallery. Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, through Jan. 27. Free. wcmfa.org

Things That Are Round

An unlikely pairing partakes in a game of truth or dare, leading to a dark and quirky journey into personal exploration. Rep Stage, through Nov. 18. $40. repstage.org

Makers Mart

Books, body products, art, jewelry, apparel and more will be on sale from 30 Baltimore area vendors. Be a local and support local artisans. Open Works, 9 a.m.-4p.m. openworksbmore.com