Weekend Plans: Oct. 11-14

Steely Dan

Revel in the music of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Grammy Award winner and leading man of Steely Dan, Donald Fagen tonight. Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric. $70-$150. modell-lyric.com

‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’

A night of drama is sure to ensue during this enduring, tense American classic about family, morality, greed and desire by Tennessee Williams. Baltimore Center Stage. Runs until Oct.14. Baltimore Center Stage. $30-$74. centerstage.org

Three Dog Night

Enjoy “An Old Fashioned Love Song” from this famously harmonious group. Rams Head On Stage, Oct. 10-11. $95. ramsheadonstage.com

John Waters: Indecent Exposure

Challenge the way you view mass media and celebrity through Waters’ 160-plus works of renegade humor at the first major retrospective in his hometown. Baltimore Museum of Art, through Jan. 6. artbma.org

Friday

‘Les Miserables’

Where were you when you first heard or saw of the tribulations of Jean Valjean? After a year off Broadway, his story returns to Baltimore for a brief run. The Hippodrome, times vary. Through Oct. 14. $80-$590. france-merrickpac.com.

Spring Awakening

A winner of eight Tony Awards, this musical explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood through two German teenagers in 1891. Stillpointe Theatre. Through Oct. 20. $25-30. stillpointetheatre.com

Sugarloaf Crafts Festival

More than 250 preselected artists and crafters in a variety of mediums are set to gather for this annual festival. Festival-goers should check out the craft demonstrations that take place throughout the day. Maryland State Fairgrounds, hours vary. Oct. 12-14 Tickets $8-$10. sugarloafcrafts.com

Tony Desare: I Love a Piano

From Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” to the hits from piano men like Elton John, Ray Charles and Bill Joel, jazz singer Tony Desare will join with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and conductor Jack Everly in a show that will get you singing. Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, times vary. Oct.12-14. Tickets start at $35. 410-783-8000; bsomusic.org

Saturday

Carol Brown Goldberg

A native of Baltimore, Carol Brown Goldberg is an abstract painter, sculptor and filmmaker inspired by nature. Washington County Museum of Fine Arts. Through Jan. 13. Free. wcmfa.org

Oysterfest

Ryleigh’s Oyster marks the opening of the Chesapeake Bay oyster season with this annual festival dedicated to our favorite bivalve. Get ready for raw bars, tasting tents and the Baltimore Oyster Shucking Championship on Oct. 13. Ryleigh’s Oyster, Cross Street in Federal Hill. Tickets start at $12. 410-539-2093; ryleighs.com

Los Lobos

For five decades, this Mexican-American band has brought us both soulful and dance-worthy tunes. Catch their genre-crossing musical blend when they come to Baltimore this month. Gordon Center for Performing Arts, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $45. jcc.org/Gordon-center

Sunday

Sykesville Harvest Festival

Hosting more than 50 craft and food vendors, this annual festival at the farmers’ market offers live entertainment, a kids’ zone and a chance for local businesses to show visitors all they offer. Main Street, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. sykesvillemainstreet.com

Working the Water

Annapolis-based photographer Jay Fleming showcases a series of works celebrating the Chesapeake Bay seafood industry. Maryland Hall. Through Nov. 3. Free. marylandhall.org