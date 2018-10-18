Weekend Plans: Oct. 18-21

By BaltimoreStyle





Thursday

Bill Burr

Comedian Bill Burr is no stranger to the stage, having appeared on Dave Chappelle’s show and Letterman, among others. Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric. Tickets start at $64. modell-lyric.com

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

Two Baltimore Symphony Orchestra violinists lend their talents to Vivaldi’s classic. Through Oct. 20. Tickets start at $25. bsomusic.org

Friday

Africa Umoja — ‘The Spirit of Unity Tour’

Experience the spirit of togetherness through this jubilant celebration of the history of indigenous South African music and dance. The Hippodrome, through Oct. 28. Tickets start at $85. france-merrickpac.com

Annual Highlandtown Arts District Exhibition

Support local art by checking out this exhibit of works from artists living and working in the Highlandtown neighborhood. Creative Alliance, through Nov.10. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Free. creativealliance.org

Saturday

American Indian Festival

Celebrate the rich and diverse culture of Native Americans through this annual showcase of traditional and contemporary music, dancing, drumming, singing and storytelling. Patuxent River Park, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free. 301-627-6074; pgparks.com

Halloween among the Trees

Here’s one for families. Participants meander along a self-guided trail, both indoors and outdoors, getting treats along the way. Longer adventures through the woods feature stations where nature’s tricks are revealed. The event also features Halloween-inspired crafts, music and kid-friendly challenges. Robinson Nature Center, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets, $5-$10. 410-313-0400.

Baltimore Running Festival

Experience the spirit of the city, as it hosts the 18th annual Baltimore Running Festival, which includes a 5K, a team relay, a marathon and a half marathon. The race route takes participants through the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill and Fells Point. Check the website for fees and start times. thebaltimoremarathon.com

Spring Awakening

A winner of eight Tony Awards, this musical explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood through two German teenagers in 1891. Still Point Theatre, through Oct. 20. $25-30. stillpointetheatre.com.

OktoBEARfest

Beer lovers needed. Support the animals and quench your thirst with fall flavors. With more than 50 seasonal brews and unlimited sampling, you’ll have a hard time picking your favorite. Maryland Zoo, 12-5 p.m., $49-$69, $29 non-sampling; marylandzoo.org

Sunday

She Stoops to Conquer

Check out Oliver Goldsmith’s raucous comedy, set in the 1700s and filled with deception and wit. Chesapeake Shakespeare Theatre, through Oct. 21. $42. chesapeakeshakespeare.com

Cabaret

The legendary Joe Masteroff/John Kander musical tells the story of a love triangle during the rise of the Nazi party. Vagabond Players, through Nov. 18. $25.vagabondplayers.org