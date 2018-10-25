Weekend Plans: Oct. 25-28

By BaltimoreStyle





Thursday

‘King of the Yees’

Award-winning playwright Lauren Yee shares a smart and cheeky family comedy rooted in her personal life, in which her father, Larry, goes missing and inspires a search through space and time. Baltimore Center Stage, through Nov. 18, times vary. $30-$74. centerstage.org

‘Sweat’

This play, based in Reading, Pa., focuses on two best friends who work in manufacturing as they deal with the modern-day struggles of layoffs. Everyman Theatre, through Nov. 25. $25-$60. everymantheatre.org

Friday

10th Annual Pumpkins on the Green Un-Gala

It’s been a decade since the Irvine Nature Center began hosting its annual blue-jean casual celebration, featuring live music, dancing, wine tasting, auctions, farm-fresh local food and brews. All proceeds from the event directly benefit the center’s environmental education programs, which serve more than 90,000 local children and adults every year. Irvine Nature Center, 7 p.m. Tickets start at $175. 443-738-9200; explorenature.org

Leonard Bernstein’s ‘Mass’

For the first time in a decade, Leonard Bernstein’s “Mass” will be performed in Baltimore as part of the Peabody Institute’s fall concert season. The concert will bring together hundreds of students, faculty and community partners for a musical evening directed by Baltimore Symphony Orchestra music director Marin Alsop. New Psalmist Baptist Church, 7:30 p.m. $45. peabody.jhu.edu/events

They Might be Giants

With 17 studio albums under their belts, John Flansburgh and John Linnell bring their playful rock sound to Baltimore. Rams Head Live, 9 p.m. $28. ramsheadlive.com

‘A Chaste Maid in Cheapside’

Enjoy the hilarity of Thomas Middleton’s contemporary Shakespearian comedy about courtship, marriage and adultery in the center of London. Baltimore Shakespeare Factory, through Nov. 18. Tickets start at $19. baltimoreshakespearefactory.org

Saturday

Great Halloween Lantern Parade and Festival

This is one of those events that belongs on your Baltimore checklist: If you haven’t been, you need to go. This year’s theme is EEK!, and the Creative Alliance sponsors pre-event lantern-making workshops to ensure you will be properly illuminated and frightful. The festival starts at 3:30 p.m., parade line-up at 6:30 p.m. Rain date is Oct. 28. Patterson Park. creativealliance.org

Transformation: Art of the Americas

Piercings and tattoos aren’t anything new. Observe through works of culture how people of the ancient Americas modified their bodies and spirituality. Walters Art Museum, through Oct. 6, 2019. Free. thewalters.org

Sunday

‘Cabaret’

The legendary Joe Masteroff/John Kander musical tells the story of a love triangle during the rise of the Nazi party. Vagabond Players, through Nov. 18. $25. vagabondplayers.org

Food Truck Rally

No need to cook today. Enjoy great food from some of the area’s best trucks along with vendors, family-friendly activities and music. Baltimore Museum of Industry, 12-4 p.m., free, thebmi.org