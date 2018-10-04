Weekend Plans: Oct. 4-7

By BaltimoreStyle





Thursday

Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show Baltimore



Celebrate the rich naval tradition of the Chesapeake Bay. See the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and other aircraft on display at Martin State Airport or over the skies above Fort McHenry and Middle Branch Oct. 6-7. Or tour U.S., Canadian and British navy vessels at the Inner Harbor. mdfleetweek.com

Acrobatic Conundrum

A performance unlike anything you’ve seen before, prepare for an evening of acrobatics, mime, juggling and dance shared through its touring show “The Fig Tree Waltzes.” Oct. 4-7, Theatre Project, show times vary, $15-$50, theatreproject.org

‘Flatley Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games’

Prepare to be mesmerized by the fastest feet in town in a dance and music production that has become a global phenomenon combining traditional moves with a contemporary twist. Modell Lyric, 8 p.m., $35-$75, modell-lyric.com

Glenstone Museum Opening

Potomac’s Glenstone Museum underwent a much-anticipated renovation to showcase art from around the globe. See for yourself this rich collaboration between art, architecture and nature at the reopening. Admission is free, but reservations are required. glenstone.org

Sibelius Symphonies

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will host two performances of the final symphonies of Finnish composer, Jean Sibelius, led by Finnish conductor Hannu Lintu and including Norwegian trumpet virtuoso Tine Thing Heleseth. Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, through Saturday. 410-783-8000. bsomusic.org

Friday

Friday Night Flicks

Head to The Avenue in White Marsh every Friday evening in October for an outdoor showing of a family-friendly movie. This week’s featured title is “Inside Out.” The Avenue at White Marsh, 7 p.m., free, theavenueatwhitemarsh.com

Preview Party for ‘Parenting: An Art Without a Manual’

Line up a babysitter and head to AVAM to be one of the first to see its newest exhibition highlighting the joys, challenges and all-around craziness of parenting. Light hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served. American Visionary Art Museum, 7-10 p.m., free/members, $20/nonmembers, avam.org

Saturday

Baltimore Taco Festival

This festival promises more than 75 varieties of the beloved Mexican dish from local restaurants, food trucks and eateries. Be sure to check out the make-your-own margarita bar, chili pepper and other eating contests and a tequila sampling area. Kids will enjoy a play area with a mechanical bull. Tickets start at $9.95. 1-7 p.m. tacofests.com

Arlo Guthrie

Back by popular demand, Arlo Guthrie will be accompanied on by his son and daughter along with various collaborators demonstrating vocals, drums, percussion and guitar performances. Gordon Center for the Performing Arts, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $65. jcc.org/Gordon-center

Doors Open Baltimore/DBFA School & Children’s Programming Fair

Explore the architecture of the BMI as part of Doors Open Baltimore while also learning about schools and programs for children available throughout the city. Baltimore Museum of Industry, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free, thebmi.org

Honey Harvest Festival

Celebrate the sweet side of life with a weekend all about honey. Open hive demonstrations, vendors, crafts, children’s activities and more. There will even be honey ice cream. Oct. 6-7, Oregon Ridge Nature Center, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. free admission, oregonridgenaturecenter.org

Voices of Baltimore: Life Under Segregation

Baltimore African Americans who lived through segregation share their stories of life before and after the 1954 Supreme Court ruling Brown v. Board of Education in a documentary film co-directed and co-produced by Towson University professors. Reginald Lewis Museum, 1-3 p.m. Free with museum admission. lewismuseum.org

Sunday

CrossFit at the Zoo

Bond with amazing creatures while navigating through workouts in different stations throughout the zoo. Registration required. Ages 14 and up. Cost includes same-day zoo admission. Maryland Zoo, 8-10 a.m., $10 members, $20 nonmembers, marylandzoo.org

Bach in Baltimore

Check out the season opener of the First Sunday concert series, featuring soloists Jessica Beebe and Kristen Dubenion-Smith. Christ Lutheran Church, 4 p.m. $25. bachinbaltimore.org