Weekend Plans: Sept. 13-16

We don’t know yet what the weekend weather will bring as Hurricane Florence heads toward the East Coast. As of Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center was showing a storm route that would mostly spare the mid-Atlantic. But some groups have already canceled or rescheduled events, like the Baltimore Humane Society’s much-loved Dogfest, which now will be held on Saturday, Oct. 6 (See dogfest.org for more info).

Another important change to note: The Maryland Wine Festival will now be held on Saturday, Oct. 13. See marylandwine.org/mwf/ for more info.

Before you head out for any of the following activities, check event websites or social media.

Thursday

‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’

A night of drama is sure to ensue during this enduring, tense American classic about family, morality, greed and desire by Tennessee Williams. Baltimore Center Stage, Sept. 13-Oct.14. $30-$74. centerstage.org

‘Putin on Ice’

Written by Lola Pierson with the Acme Corporation and directed by Yury Urnov, this show uses political puppetry to depict the life of Vladimir Putin.

Single Carrot Theatre, Sept. 12-Oct. 7. $29. singlecarrot.com

Friday

Sal ‘The Voice’ Valentinetti

The “America’s Got Talent” star graces the stage at the Weinberg Center of the Arts with his timeless sound. Sept. 14. $34-$54. weinbergcenter.org

Summer Social: Kelly Bell Band

Bring the whole family for an evening of music by Baltimore’s blues-fusion Kelly Bell Band, not to mention drinks, food trucks and a Waterfront Kids Zone presented by Playworks Maryland and the Walter Sondheim Interactive Fountain. Summer may almost be over, but the fun certainly isn’t. West Shore Park. Free. baltimorewaterfront.com

Saturday

Kix

Rock out to Maryland’s very own Kix, founded in Hagerstown in 1978. Rams Head Live, $25. ramsheadlive.com

Balancing Act: The Art of Joseph Cassar

Relish in the art of artist, art historian, curator, scholar and educator Joseph Paul Cassar, exhibiting recent works from 2016-2018 that showcase his passion and affinity for expressive color, form and shape. Y: Art Gallery. Free. yartgalleryandfinegifts.com

Baltimore Seafood Festival

Experience a taste of Maryland with locally caught seafood from crabs to Choptank oysters, signature seafood dishes from Baltimore’s best restaurants, drinks, live music, cooking demos and a family area with games, face-painting and more. Canton Waterfront Park. $15, kids 16 and under free. baltimoreseafoodfest.com

Making Conversation Gallery Talk and Performance

Join artist Gina Pierleoni for an eye-opening performance that combines live music and audience participation to explore important topics of our shared humanity, all set amid 200+ of her powerful portraits. Creative Alliance, 6-7:30 p.m. Free. 410-276-1651. creativealliance.org

Sunday

Black Women: Image and Perception in Popular Culture

From Mammy to Jezebel to the Angry Black Woman, the Reginald Lewis museum examines images of black women past and present in collaboration with the University of Maryland, College Park. This is the last weekend for this exhibit! Reginald Lewis Museum, Aug. 2-Sept. 16. Free with museum admission. lewismuseum.org

Yoga at the Zoo

Whether you’re new to yoga or have been practicing for years, this class will offer a unique experience as you stretch and pose inside the Penguin Coast. Ages 15 and up. Registration required. Cost includes same-day zoo admission. Maryland Zoo, 8-10 a.m. $10/members, $20/nonmembers, marylandzoo.org

Bel Air Festival for the Arts

More than 300 artisans and craftspeople will be showcasing their creations along with live entertainment all day and, of course, food. Shamrock Park, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. belairfestival.com