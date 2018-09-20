Weekend Plans: Sept. 20-23

By BaltimoreStyle





THURSDAY

Make a Cameo

We love a good craft class. But how about a class inspired by The Walters Museum’s jewelry collection? This is the kind of hands-on fun we crave. Baltimore Jewelry Center instructors guide participants through the process of making their own cameo brooch. 6-9 p.m., Members $25, nonmembers, $35. thewalters.org

Brews & Views

It’s the third Thursday of the month and you know what that means: music, food trucks and more at Harbor Point, 6-9 p.m. Tonight’s band is Kanye Twitty. Check out the Brews & Views Facebook page for more information.

FRIDAY



Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony

With Marin Alsop conducting, Pulitzer Prize winner Joseph Schwantner presenting his “New Morning for the World” symphony and Garrick Ohlsson playinng a piece from Rachmaninoff, audiences are in for the performance of a lifetime. Sept. 21-23. Tickets start at $25. bsomusic.org

‘Sweeney Todd’

This is the last weekend to see Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s Tony Award-winning musical thriller about the outrageous demon barber of Fleet Street. Rep Stage, through Sept. 23. $40. repstage.org

Feet on the Street

The weather is finally good, so head to downtown Towson for tunes, dinner and more. The band is Crushing Day. 6:30-9:30 p.m. towsonchamber.com

SATURDAY

Monarch Festival

Did you know that Monarchs migrate 3,000 miles every year? Learn all about it at this day dedicated to these beautiful travelers. Patuxent Research Refuge, North Tract, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free, fws.gov/refuge/Patuxent/

‘Dancing at Lughnasa’

There are only a few weekends left to enjoy this story of siblings told through the eyes of Michael, son of the youngest sister, Christina. An affectionate, yet poignant drama of family and struggle, this play is great for date night and girls’ night out. Everyman Theatre, through Oct. 7. Tickets start at $25. everymantheatre.org

SUNDAY

Zukerman Trio

Violinist Pinchas Zukerman (celebrating his 9th season as Principal Guest Conductor of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra), celebrated North American cellist Amanda Forsyth and tonally gifted pianist Angela Cheng perform pieces by Kodály, Arensky and Beethoven. Goucher College’s Kraushaar Auditorium. $42 regular, $10 student tickets. Shriverconcerts.org

Piano With Strings Attached

The latest concert in McDaniel College’s Chamber Music on the Hill series features David Kreider, McDaniel music faculty, on piano, Bagus Wiswakarma on violin and Maxim Kozlov on cello. 3 p.m., $15. mcdaniel.edu