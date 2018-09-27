Weekend Plans: Sept. 27-30

By BaltimoreStyle





We’d like to interrupt the regular format of our weekly calendar to bring you … the Baltimore Book Festival. If the written word captivates your soul and you cannot get enough of turning pages, the Baltimore Book Festival is for you. A wonderful way to get ready for fall and a little reading on those darker nights, this three-day festival features appearances by local and nationally recognized authors, book readings, cooking demonstrations, signings and endless opportunities to purchase …. books. Kids will have a blast with special programming in the Children’s Corridor. Sept. 28-30, Inner Harbor, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., free, baltimorebookfestival.com

Friday

‘Star Wars: A New Hope – In Concert’

The film that would change the world and first introduced audiences to R2-D2 returns to the big screen accompanied by live music from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. With a live soundtrack of the Oscar-winning score, audience members will feel immersed in the story in a whole new way. Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29-30, 3 p.m., Meyerhoff, $45-85, bsomusic.org

Baltimore Comic-Con

It’s known as “America’s Greatest Comic Book Convention” for a reason. Join the fun as Baltimore Comic-Con celebrates its 19th anniversary! See an impressive lineup of the world’s leading comic creators, as well as exhibitions, vendors, costume contests, meet and greets, signings and much more. Sept. 28-30. Baltimore Convention Center. Three-day admission $65. baltimorecomiccon.com

Bill Murray



Bill Murray has been described as an “American folk hero,” a moniker that seems a bit effusive until one stops to think about it. After all, his celebrity has certainly lasted longer than most, not slowing down much since his “Saturday Night Live” debut in 1976. And now, he’s changing course once more with his touring “New Worlds” concert, which combines orchestral and folk music with readings from American poets and writers spanning our country’s history. Unconventional? Maybe, but it’s getting rave reviews. Strathmore Music Center. $68-$148. 301-581-5100. strathmore.org

Saturday

Mark Bradford: Tomorrow is Another Day

Born out of the material nature of our world, Bradford’s abstract exhibition evokes themes from his life, Greek mythology and the universe. Baltimore Museum of Art, through March 3. artbma.org

‘Spring Awakening’

A winner of eight Tony Awards, this musical explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood through two German teenagers in 1891. Stillpointe Theatre, through Oct. 20. $25-30. stillpointetheatre.com

‘She Stoops to Conquer’

Check out Oliver Goldsmith’s raucous comedy, set in the 1700s and filled with deception and wit. Chesapeake Shakespeare, through Oct. 21. $42. chesapeakeshakespeare.com

Sunday

Chinese Snuff Bottles

Witness the exquisite artistry of nearly 250 Chinese snuff bottles, elegantly crafted from stone, glass, porcelain, ivory, lacquer, enamel and precious metals. Walters Art Museum, through Dec. 8. Free admission. thewalters.org

‘Shakespeare’s R&J’

This is the last day to catch this modern twist on the classic “Romeo and Juliet” is performed by an all-male cast and bursting with bravado. Vagabond Players, $20. vagabondplayers.org

WPOC Sunday in the Country

Pull up your bootstraps and put on your cowboy hats for this country music concert hosted by Baltimore-based country radio station 93.1 WPOC. The event is headlined by Brett Eldredge, Dan + Shay, Devin Dawson, Morgan Evans, Jimmie Allen and Jillian Jaqueline. Merriweather Post Pavilion. $55 – $125. 410-715-5550. merriweathermusic.com