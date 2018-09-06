Weekend Plans: Sept 6-9

By BaltimoreStyle





FRIDAY

Madonnari Arts Festival

Enjoy live music, food, drinks and Italian-style classical and contemporary chalk paintings on the streets of Little Italy. Through Monday. Free. littleitalymadonnari.com

Dos-A-Dos

A bibliophile’s dream, this interactive exhibition features art by L. Nef’fahtiti Partlow-Myrick and Jenny O’Grady. First observe the work of the pros, then try your hand at dos-a-dos binding: the technique of making two books with a shared spine. Hamilton Gallery. Sept. 7-30. Gallery hours Fri. 5-9, Sat. 1-9, Sun. 11-3. Free. hamiltonarts.org.

SATURDAY

Hampdenfest

In this oft-lauded ‘city of neighborhoods,’ it’s hard to find a ‘hood with more character than Hampden. Enjoy this local vibe at HampdenFest, the annual celebration of all things 36th street and beyond featuring live music, cook-offs, crab cakes, beer, musical and art performances and craft vendors galore. Keep an eye out, too, for the unofficial Mayor of Hampden, who announced his candidacy for real mayorship earlier this summer. 36th St. Hampden. Free. hampdenfest.blogspot.com.

Crabs and Craft Beer Festival

What’s better than a waterfront view? Bring your whole family–and your favorite pair of shades—to Fells Point Main Street for the Crabs & Craft Beer Festival. Indulge in Maryland’s finest crabs, wash them down with a cool, refreshing beer, and repeat. Fells Point waterfront. Free. fellspointmainstreet.org

NYC Comedy Invades Baltimore

Imagine seeing a New York City comedy show without the 6-hour car or bus ride to the city. That dream can become a reality when professional NYC comedians Jordan Raybould, Bret Raybould and Will Poznan present an LOL-worthy night of live stand-up comedy. Joe Squared. $15 at the door. 410-545-0444. joesquared.com

Charm City Jazz

Remember influential R&B performers Phyllis Hyman and Teddy Pendergrass with a tribute concert featuring national recording artists Shuga Shang and Steven “Soulman” Fresh. The duo, backed by motown group Fahrenheit, will play a number of Phyllis and Teddy classics. Gordon Center for Performing Arts. $30 advance, $35 door. 443-858-9781. gordoncenter.com

Sip & Stroll

Sip, stroll and learn at this adults-only education event focusing on “The Evolving Zoo: From Menageries to Conservation Centers.” Enjoy an intimate twilight tour of the zoo with wine, beer and hors d’oeuvres. A wild time, indeed. Maryland Zoo in Baltimore. $25 members, $35 non-members. 443-992-4611. marylandzoo.org

DeRay McKesson

Be inspired by Baltimore native, civil rights activist, former school administrator and former mayoral candidate DeRay McKesson, who was named on Fortune’s World’s Greatest Leaders list for his work with Black Lives Matter and social media activism. Baltimore Soundstage. $39 advance. 410-244-0057. baltimoresoundstage.com

SUNDAY

Catonsville Arts and Crafts Festival

A tradition for over four decades, this Main Street festival features unique paintings, pottery, beautiful photography, hand-made jewelry, fabric creations and more, as well as a crafty KidZone. Live music and a variety of foods and beverages will be offered from 10am – 5pm. 700 – 900 Frederick Rd., Catonsville. Free. 410-719-9609. catonsville.org

Michael Ian Black

Laugh and cry with the snarky actor, comedian and author who began his career on the acclaimed MTV sketch comedy show “The Slate.” Recently, he’s been a lead on “The Jim Gaffigan Show” and “Another Period,” and authored bestseller “A Child’s First Book of Trump.” Ottobar. $27. 410-662-0069. theottobar.com

Dr. Jordan Peterson: 12 Rules for Life Tour

Don’t miss the chance to hear professor, psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson discuss some of the biggest issues we face in life. His lecture, “An Antidote to Chaos,” will inspire you to consider the psychology of religion, mythology and what it means to be human. Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center. $53-$122. 410-837-7400. www.france-merrickpac.com.