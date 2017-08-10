By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 10

Music: Twilight Thursdays on the Row

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and kick back at this weekly concert series. Buy a beer or glass of wine at the Beer & Wine Garden Station, and be prepared to abandon your seat to move to the music.

Free. 6:30-8 p.m. Foundry Row

Music: Thursday Night Concert Series

Head to Ellicott City’s Turf Valley Towne Square for a free weekly concert series. This week: Appaloosa.

Free. 6:30 p.m. at Turf Valley Towne Square.

Film: The Nutty Professor

AVAM’s beloved Flicks from the Hill returns with Eddie Murphy laughfest The Nutty Professor. Bonus: Catch the “Fit Before Flicks” kickboxing class before the movie, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Whirligig Plaza.

Free. 9 p.m. on Federal Hill.

FRIDAY 11

Festival: Pirates & Wenches

Ahoy, mateys! Make your way to Rock Hall on the Eastern Shore for an immersive weekend of swashbuckling fun in the Pirates & Wenches Fantasy Weekend. The “town-wide theme party” includes sea shanty singalongs, rum tastings, costume contests, a Caribbean beach party and Buccaneer’s Ball, a Pirate 5K run/walk and a treasure hunt, as well as kids’ activities and so much more.

Prices vary by event. Aug. 11-13 in Rock Hall.

Film: Under the Tuscan Sun

Head to Little Italy for their famous Open Air Film Festival, featuring live music, popcorn and cinematic masterpiece Rocky.

Free. Movie starts at 9 p.m. on the corner of Stiles and High Street.

Music: Music on Main Street

Reistertown’s annual outdoor concert series continues with Midnite Run.

Free. 7-10 p.m. at 33 Cockeys Mill Rd.

Party: Feet on the Street

Towson’s weekly summer celebration returns with live music, food, drinks, a moonbounce, facepainting and more. This week’s band: Appaloosa.

6:30-9:30 p.m. on Alleghany Avenue.

Fest: Summer Sounds at the Square

This fun, family-friendly weekly concert series has become a Baltimore classic. Enjoy food, drinks, a Kids’ Zone, vendors and more while listening to the sounds of a fantastic performer.

Fridays at Belvedere Square. 6-9 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY 12

Festival: AFRAM

The newly named African-American Festival returns to Druid Hill Park with music, vendors, free health screenings and more.

10-8 p.m. in Druid Hill Park.

Festival: Kegs and Corks

Though its name sounds a little adults-only, the sixth annual Kegs and Corks Festival is all-ages fun. Enjoy a day of socializing and sipping on unlimited samples of beer and wine (festival organizers say they’re the only event that celebrates both equally); listening to live music; shopping at local vendors; and snacking on great food. Tickets: $15-$125. At Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds.

SUNDAY 13

Music: Lady Antebellum

The popular country group (best known for their tearjerker hit “Need You Now”) hits Merriweather.

Tickets: $57-$120. 7:30 p.m. at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Shopping: Harbor East Sidewalk Sale

Don’t miss this awesome open-air blowout, featuring plenty of sales, giveaways, snacks and more.

12-4 p.m. in Harbor East.

Music: Groovin’ in the Grass

The beloved outdoor concert series returns with the “Don’t Stop Band.”

6-8 p.m. at Ladew Gardens.