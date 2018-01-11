Weekend Plans: What to Do 1/11-1/15

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 11

Event: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

Head to the Walters to celebrate the life and legacy of MLK with a performance from Baltimore Urban Debate League, a concert by Joyful Noise Gospel Singers, art activities, a photo booth and more.

Free. 5-8 p.m. at the Walters.

FRIDAY 12

Music: Blue Oyster Cult

At what age does your favorite band’s music become classic rock, or in the case of Blue Oyster Cult, classic psychedelic/progressive rock? We don’t like to think about it. Whether you’ve been a fan since the ’70s or discovered them on Spotify, head to Annapolis to hear Buck Dharma and company perform hits like “Don’t Fear the Reaper,” “Godzilla” and “Burnin’ for You.”

$45-$65. At the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts.

Food: Baltimore Winter Restaurant Week

Make your reservations now! Baltimore’s favorite culinary experience returns with brunch, lunch and dinner specials at dining destinations citywide.

Prices, times and locations vary.

Art: HoCo Open

Howard County’s non-juried art exhibit, which invites any county resident to bring a piece of ready-to-display original artwork to show, opens Friday. Art will be accepted until the gallery is full.

Free. Open weekdays 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and weekends 12-4 p.m. at Howard County Arts Council.

SATURDAY 13

Event: Lexington Market Catacombs

Celebrate 100+ years of the Lexington Market with a heritage tour of the market and the catacombs beneath, the origins of which are still unknown.

$10. 10:30 a.m. at Lexington Market.

Volunteer: MLK Day of Service

Join others in celebrating King’s legacy by creating relief kits for Heart to Heart, which assists refugees across the world.

Free. 11 a.m. at the Creative Alliance.

Music: Impressionist Masterworks

Enjoy BSO’s signature “Off the Cuff” take on impression. Co-presented with the Baltimore Museum of Art, the event will include the music of Debussy and Ravel along with projections of pieces from Monet, Cezanne and Degas. Each will be discussed by conductor Marin Alsop and BMA senior curator Kathy Rothkopf. After the show, enjoy the “Ravel on the Rocks” after-party.

5-10 p.m. at the Meyerhoff.

SUNDAY 14

Fitness: Yoga at the Zoo

Make your exercise routine a little wilder with a yoga session at the Maryland Zoo’s Penguin Coast (and yes, you get to meet a penguin).

Tickets: $10 members, $20 non-members. 8-10 a.m. at the Maryland Zoo.

MONDAY 15

Event: MLK Day Celebration

Enjoy performances, discussions, crafts and more celebrating the life and impact of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 12 p.m., $5, lewismuseum.org