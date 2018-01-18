Weekend Plans: What to Do 1/18-1/21

THURSDAY 18
Art: Jim Hennessey
MICA emeritus faculty member Jim Hennessey presents “Paintings.”
Jan. 18-Feb. 28 at the Riggs/Leify Galleries of the Lazarus Center.
Food: Baltimore Restaurant Week
Baltimore Restaurant Week continues until Sunday, 1/21.
Prices vary, citywide.
Event: Snowy Hoots & Champagne Flutes
Come for a specialty drink, dinner and engaging presentation by Dave Brinker. Adults only. Registration required.
Irvine Nature Center, 6:30-9 p.m., $30/members, $40/non-members, explorenature.org
FRIDAY 19
Art: School 33 Openings
The School 33 Art Center celebrates three openings: “Test Pattern,” “Bodies in Sounded Space,” and “(un)familiar territory.”
Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Through Feb. 24 at School 33.
Art: Land/Trust
Called “an exhibition of environmental art and ecological crisis,” MICA’s latest, “Land/Trust” features the work of artists across the world responding to widespread damage to the earth and its systems.
Opening reception 6-9 p.m. at MICA’s Meyerhoff building. Through Feb. 22.
Game: The Year 2017 Trivia Night!
Was 2017 a year to remember? Bring a team of up to 6 players or join a team there and test your knowledge of the past year. Space is limited. Registration required.
Harford County Public Library, Bel Air Branch, 6:30-9:30 p.m., hcplonline.org
SATURDAY 20
Books: Mouths Don’t Speak
Join Katia D. Ulysse, author of the short story collection “Drifters,” as she reads from and discusses her latest work, “Mouths Don’t Speak.” Ulysse, who was born in Haiti, writes of the 2010 Haitian earthquake that killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions. The novel centers on Jacqueline, now living in the U.S., who fears for the lives of her parents while struggling with her husband’s PTSD and her own increasing anxiety. See why celebrated novelist Edwidge Danticat calls Ulysse “a phenomenal writer.”
Free. Jan. 20 at the Govans Branch of the Pratt Library. 410-396-5430, prattlibrary.org”
Festival: Ice Festival
Head to Harbor Point for their first annual ice festival, featuring ice sculptures, live ice carving demonstrations, music from a DJ and “strolling a cappella singers,” stilt walkers, food and drinks and more.
6-9 p.m. at the Central Plaza of Harbor Point.
Party: Everyman Gala and After Party
Support the arts in style with the Everyman Gala (this year, a masked ball honoring Susan W. Flanigan), then keep the party going with a fun combo of cocktail attire and breakfast foods.
Tickets required. 6 p.m. – Midnight at the Lord Baltimore Hotel.
SUNDAY 21
Music: Sunday Serenade
Enjoy the classic stylings of mezzosoprano Stephanie Blythe, accompanied by pianist Alan Smith.
3-5 p.m. at the Lyric.