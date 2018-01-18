Weekend Plans: What to Do 1/18-1/21

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 18

Art: Jim Hennessey

MICA emeritus faculty member Jim Hennessey presents “Paintings.”

Jan. 18-Feb. 28 at the Riggs/Leify Galleries of the Lazarus Center.

Food: Baltimore Restaurant Week

Baltimore Restaurant Week continues until Sunday, 1/21.

Prices vary, citywide.

Event: Snowy Hoots & Champagne Flutes

Come for a specialty drink, dinner and engaging presentation by Dave Brinker. Adults only. Registration required.

Irvine Nature Center, 6:30-9 p.m., $30/members, $40/non-members, explorenature.org

FRIDAY 19

Art: School 33 Openings

The School 33 Art Center celebrates three openings: “Test Pattern,” “Bodies in Sounded Space,” and “(un)familiar territory.”

Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Through Feb. 24 at School 33.

Art: Land/Trust

Called “an exhibition of environmental art and ecological crisis,” MICA’s latest, “Land/Trust” features the work of artists across the world responding to widespread damage to the earth and its systems.

Opening reception 6-9 p.m. at MICA’s Meyerhoff building. Through Feb. 22.

Game: The Year 2017 Trivia Night!

Was 2017 a year to remember? Bring a team of up to 6 players or join a team there and test your knowledge of the past year. Space is limited. Registration required.

Harford County Public Library, Bel Air Branch, 6:30-9:30 p.m., hcplonline.org

SATURDAY 20

Books: Mouths Don’t Speak

Join Katia D. Ulysse, author of the short story collection “Drifters,” as she reads from and discusses her latest work, “Mouths Don’t Speak.” Ulysse, who was born in Haiti, writes of the 2010 Haitian earthquake that killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions. The novel centers on Jacqueline, now living in the U.S., who fears for the lives of her parents while struggling with her husband’s PTSD and her own increasing anxiety. See why celebrated novelist Edwidge Danticat calls Ulysse “a phenomenal writer.”

Free. Jan. 20 at the Govans Branch of the Pratt Library. 410-396-5430, prattlibrary.org”

Festival: Ice Festival

Head to Harbor Point for their first annual ice festival, featuring ice sculptures, live ice carving demonstrations, music from a DJ and “strolling a cappella singers,” stilt walkers, food and drinks and more.

6-9 p.m. at the Central Plaza of Harbor Point.

Party: Everyman Gala and After Party

Support the arts in style with the Everyman Gala (this year, a masked ball honoring Susan W. Flanigan), then keep the party going with a fun combo of cocktail attire and breakfast foods.

Tickets required. 6 p.m. – Midnight at the Lord Baltimore Hotel.

SUNDAY 21

Music: Sunday Serenade

Enjoy the classic stylings of mezzosoprano Stephanie Blythe, accompanied by pianist Alan Smith.

3-5 p.m. at the Lyric.