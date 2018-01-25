Weekend Plans: What to Do 1/25-1/28

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 25

Music: From Ella to Adele

Get ready for a surge of serious girl power as Broadway star, composer and jazz singer Ann Hampton Calloway takes the stage with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in Diva to Diva: From Ella to Adele. Accompanied by the BSO Superpops, Calloway will perform hits from Ella Fitzgerald and Adele, of course, but also female powerhouses Carly Simon, Carole King, Etta James and more. “Rumor Has It” her performance is an absolute blast.

Jan.25-28, Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and Music Center at Strathmore. $35-$99.

Theater: Skeleton Crew

Set in the midst of the 2008 recession, critically acclaimed play Skeleton Crew centers on four Detroit-based auto plant workers that must adjust to their lives as the “skeleton crew,” the bare minimum of human workers required to run a plant. The result is a poignant, thoughtful exposition that the New York Times says “travel[s] an uncertain path between comfort and chaos, lawfulness and criminality, mutual support and blinkered selfishness.” The play includes explicit language, so only those of high school are or older are advised to attend.

Jan. 25 to March 4, Baltimore Center Stage. $39-$74.

Art: Student Art Show

As Whitney Houston once sang, the children are our future, and it’s refreshing to see that the art world, at least, will be in good hands. Immerse yourself in the work of budding artists at the Association of Independent Maryland and D.C. Schools Student Art Show, which highlights painting, drawing and more from students K-12 attending 25 Baltimore area schools. You never know, you could be gazing upon the work of the next Vermeer or Van Gogh.

Jan. 24-Feb. 4, Walters Art Museum. Free.

Film: Russian Ark

In partnership with the Maryland Film Festival, experience a piece of cinematic history through “Russian Ark,” a historical drama filmed in the longest single take that looks at over 300 years of Russian history.

The Walters Art Museum, 6:45 p.m.-8:30 p.m., free, thewalters.org

Event: The Polar Bear Plunge

This weekend, bold philanthropists will brave arctic waters for the annual Polar Bear Plunge, a 30-degree dunk into the Chesapeake Bay supporting the Special Olympics of Maryland.

Jan. 25-27 at Sandy Point State Park.

Event: The Baltimore Boat Show

It might seem crazy to think about buying a boat in this weather, but trust us–now’s the time. Even if you’re more enthusiast than enthusiastic buyer, there’s plenty to do at this fun weekend event, including opportunities like “Touch-A-Boat” and virtual reality boat racing.

Jan. 25-28 at the Baltimore Convention Show.

FRIDAY 26

Dance: Shen Yun

In this breathtaking show of performance art, artists recall the traditional culture of China (once known as the Land of the Divine) through music, dance and more. Even if you’ve seen the show before, don’t skip it — 2018 brings a brand-new program combining “technological innovations and historically authentic costumes with breathtaking animated backdrops.” Fascinating fact: According to the artists that created the show, it cannot be performed in China because the traditions it portrays are perceived as a threat by the communist government.

$80-$180. Jan. 26-28 at the Hippodrome. 888-974-3698, shenyun.com/baltimore

Event: Death of a King

Celebrate Black History Month a few days early with this stunning multi-media presentation commemorating the last year of Martin Luther King Jr.’s life. Based on Tavis Smiley’s bestselling book “Death of a King: The Real Story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Final Year,” the program includes narration, music and visual elements that tell the story of King’s courage in the face of plummeting popularity and his ongoing mission to bring “peace, equality and justice” to the divided United States.

$35-$125. Jan. 26 at the Modell Lyric. 410-900-1150, modell-lyric.com

SATURDAY 27

Workshop: Having Difficult Conversations about Race Part I

Explore race, culture, and your role in it at this workshop, which incorporates games, art, theater and more to work towards dismantling systems of oppression.

Saturday, January 27, 1-4 p.m. at the Banneker-Douglass Museum.

Sports: Orioles FanFest

It may be cold outside, but summer in Birdland comes early with Orioles FanFest. The Baltimore Convention Center will be a sea of orange and black as O’s fans come out in droves to celebrate baseball and their beloved team. Enjoy autograph opportunities, player appearances, Q&A sessions, vendors, and more.

11 a.m. at the Baltimore Convention Center.

SUNDAY 28

Dance: Dancing with the Stars

Admit it: You love “Dancing with the Stars.” How could you not? The show is full of star power, fabulous footwork, gorgeous costumes and plenty of talent — and now, it’s coming to Charm City. Dancing with the Stars Live!: Light Up the Night brings everything you love about DWTS to the stage … well, except for the celebrities. But let’s be real: They sometimes brought their professional-dancer partners down. Let the experts show you how it’s done!

Jan. 28, the Modell Lyric. 410-900-1150. modell-lyric.com

Crafts: Intro to Machine Sewing

Join quilting instructor Mary Wahl for a beginners’ workshop on using sewing machines. Sewing machines provided; bring your own fabric to make a tote bag.

Space is limited. Ages 12+. 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Festival: The Winter Doldrums

HCC faculty showcase their talent with an afternoon concert and art show, followed by a reception.

Harford Community College, 3-5 p.m., $15 (Adults), $1 (Youth 3-17), free for HCC students.