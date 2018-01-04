Weekend Plans: What to Do 1/4-1/7

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 4

BSO Pulse: Tank and the Bangas

Prepare for a night of serious fun when high-energy Tank and her four best Bangas take the stage with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Enjoy a pre-show in the lobby with J Pope and the HearNow, then head inside to hear the BSO take on Villa-Lobos and Stravinsky before ceding the stage to Tank and the Bangas … and then, gloriously, melding classical and contemporary as the pair play together.

$25-$45. Jan. 4 at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. 410-783-8000, bsomusic.org

Art: After Faberge

See artist Jonathan Monaghan discuss his innovative exhibition, After Faberge, on view now at the BMA. More details here.

FRIDAY 5

Art: Ed Weldon

If you treasure art solely for its pleasant aesthetic value, we hate to break it to you: Ed Weldon is going to stress you out. The artist’s work is chaotic, dark and unsettling, combining elements of horror and science fiction with disparate text and making his pieces nearly inscrutable … but undoubtedly impactful. Whether you like them or not seems almost irrelevant; they’re mesmerizing. And if you’re like us, you’ll be thinking about them long after you’ve walked away.

Free. On view Jan. 4-28 at the Alchemy of Art. thealchemyofart.net

Film: Baltimore Crankie Fest

See as local makers show off their “Crankies,” or homemade, hand-operated film panoramas alongside music, special guests and more.

$13-$16. 8 p.m. both 1/5 and 1/6 at the Creative Alliance.

Art: Peter Stern

Visual artist Peter Stern opens his latest exhibition, “Third Spaces,” a thoughtful collection of aerial photography blending the abstract and the environmental.

Free. Reception begins at 6 p.m., on view through Jan. 27.

Theater: Inherit the Wind

This classic tale comes to life on the stage as a schoolteacher goes to trial for teaching evolution.

Jan. 5-Feb. 4, Vagabond Players, showtimes vary, $10-$20, vagabondplayers.org

SATURDAY 6

Event: “Taking a Leap”

The Baltimore Improv Group joins forces with Stoop Storytelling for this night of “stories about doing before thinking, closing your eyes and jumping, and just generally trust-falling through life.”

8 p.m. at the BIG Theater.

Music: The Honey Dewdrops

Husband-wife singer-songwriters The Honey Dewdrops hit Charm City as part of the Folkal Point Series.

$10-$12. 8 p.m. at An Die Musik.

SUNDAY 7

Theater: The Revolutionists…Last Chance!

See this fabulously feminist take on the French revolution before it rolls out of town!

7 p.m. at Everyman Theater.