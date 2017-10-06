By STYLE Staff





FRIDAY 10/6

Music: Wagner’s Quest

BSO Principal Guest Conductor Markus Stenz leads the orchestra in the dramatic “Wagner’s Quest,” a celebration of the storied composer.

Oct. 5-8 at the Strathmore and Meyerhoff.

Art: Wabi-Sabi

Hamilton Gallery presents “a celebration of things that are themselves,” ft. Elizabeth Burin, Kristin Wiebe, Jarek Sparaco, M. Voelker and Watson.

Opening reception 6-9 p.m.

Food: Showroom

Motor House’s new dining destination opens its doors in one grand opening featuring music, drink and food specials and more.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Art: Highlandtown Arts District Exhibition

Good ol’ Highlandtown. Known for its charm, it’s a neighborhood where art and culture combine in a melting pot that truly reflects the spirit of Baltimore. The annual Highlandtown Arts District Exhibitionfeatures work from artists who live and work in the district. Their pieces will be on display in the Creative Alliance’s Amalie Rothschild Gallery and SkyLofts Gallery and Studios, where an opening reception will be held. You don’t want to miss this opportunity to marvel at the work of local artists.

Oct. 6-21, 11 a.m.–7 p.m ., Creative Alliance, 410-276-1651, creativealliance.org

Stage: The Price is Right

Leave your living room behind and enter the world of live gameshows at The Price is Right – Live Stage Show. Daytime Emmy Award-winner Todd Newton will host, pulling random audience members to “come on down” and play the fan favorite game. In addition to a chance to play on stage, attendees will automatically be entered to win various prizes throughout the show. Just like on television, prizes will include items such as home appliances, all-inclusive vacations and even brand-new cars. And don’t worry, the “Big Wheel” will definitely be in attendance. Take a chance at a spin!

Oct. 6 at The Lyric. Tickets: $26-46. 410-900-1150, modell-lyric.com

Music: Arooj Aftab

The kickoff of Nisa/Women: Muslim Cultural Identity—Six Women on Stage and in Conversation welcomes Pakistani neo-Sufi singer Arooj Aftab. Aftab and her band will take the stage with Zomes, a Baltimore-based experimental musical duo. The sound will be a combination of beautiful vocals, improv jazz and electronic music. Aftab uses Sufi poetry as inspiration, drawing feelings of “sadness, longing, wandering, searching, openness, oneness” into her music. The event aims to expose Baltimore listeners to the lesser-acknowledged talent of the female Muslim community, and Aftab is just the woman for the job.

Oct. 6, 8 p.m., Creative Alliance. Tickets $12. 410-276-1651, creativealliance.org.

Theater: Lear

Single Carrot Theatre’s 11th season is all about crushing old ideas to make room for fresh perspectives, beginning on Oct. 6 with Lear (a modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s King Lear), in which the original’s plot points are left behind and the stage is taken over by Lear’s millennial children, “a mix of heroes and villains indulging in their own selfish whims.”

Oct. 6-29 at Single Carrot Theatre.

SATURDAY 10/7

Art: The Great Mystery Show

When you really think about it, mystery is the impetus behind almost everything: Science works to solve the mysteries of existence, art the mysterious connection between inspiration and realization, technology the mystery of mastery…the list goes on. The American Visionary Art Museum’s latest, The Great Mystery Show, explores this pursuit of the unknown through the “out-of-this-world testimony of astronauts, mystery writers, theoreticians, poets and psychics,” as well as plenty of stunning visuals. October 7-Sept. 18, 2017 at the American Visionary Art Museum.

Tickets: $16. 410-244-1900, avam.org —K.U.

Festival: Baltimore Craft Beer Festival

Beer lovers unite at the Baltimore Craft Beer Festival! The largest assortment of craft brewers in Maryland will come together at scenic Canton Waterfront Park to offer samplings of their frothy delights. Baltimore favorites Diamondback, Heavy Seas, The Brewer’s Art and Union Craft will be in attendance, as well as other Maryland crafts such as Eastern Shore, Full Tilt, Jailbreak and many, many more. The festival will also host a homebrew competition, wherein local DIY-ers will submit their take on a “harvest ale” to be judged by Maryland brewers and fellow attendees. There are few things more “Oktober” than a beer fest, are we right?

Oct. 7 at Canton Waterfront Park. Tickets: $40-55. baltimorecraftbeerfestival.com —LM

Festival: Fells Point Fun Fest

Celebrate one of Baltimore’s most historic neighborhoods with food, music, sales and specials, vendors and much more!

Free. Saturday and Sunday beginning at 11.

Music: WTMD Rock Block

Rock out with a free show featuring three bands, food, drinks and more.

2 p.m. outside 1 Olympic Place in Towson.

SUNDAY 10/8

Music: Stefan Jackiw and Anna Polonsky

See “superstar violinist” Jackiw and pianist Polonsky in concert as part of the Candlelight Concerts series.

3 p.m. at the Horowitz Performing Arts Center.