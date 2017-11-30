By Kimberly Uslin





THURSDAY 30

Theater: Lookingglass Alice

See Center Stage perform a unique, family-friendly take on the Lewis Carroll classic.

Ticket prices vary. Nov. 30 – Dec. 31 at Baltimore Center Stage.

Music: Mozart’s Requiem

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Marin Alsop conducts Mozart’s Requiem throughout the weekend, joined by the University of Maryland Concert Choir. The weekend will include both traditional and Off the Cuff performances, which include a Q&A and, on Saturday, live entertainment and food and drink specials.

Nov. 30-Dec. 2. Ticket prices vary.

FRIDAY 1

Theater: The Goodies

What’s good about “The Goodies” is that it retells a familiar story from a new perspective. In this case, the all-female cast of color brings new voice to Salem Witch Trials. Join these modern-day women as they recount an event that shook the nation in the late 1600s and lead to the execution of several people. How would this event differ had it occurred in the digital age? This play proves that it’s not so far-fetched to think that history could repeat itself. Material may not be suitable for audiences under the age of 18.

Dec. 1-10. Iron Crow Theater. $15-30. theatreproject.org/the-goodies/

Dance: “The Nutcracker”

The talented youth of the Baltimore School for the Arts take on this beloved holiday classic.

Baltimore School for the Arts, 7 p.m. Dec. 1. Dec. 2, 1 & 5 p.m. Dec. 8, 5 p.m. Dec. 9, 1 & 5 p.m. 410-624-2511, bsfa.org.

Holiday: Illuminated London Town

House and gardens illuminated and decorated for the season. Holiday refreshments and performances.

Historic London Town and Gardens in Edgewater, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 & 16. historiclondontown.com.

Holiday: Midnight Madness

Shops and restaurants open late. Families can visit with Santa and sip hot treats. Plus, enjoy strolling carolers and period actors.

Historic Ellicott City, 6-12:33 a.m. Dec. 1. visitellicottcity.com.

SATURDAY 2

Holiday: A Main Street Christmas

Featuring carolers, live music, tree-lighting ceremony, and Santa parade.

Main Street in Mt. Airy, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2. 301-351-9159, mountairymainstreet.org.

Shopping: Natural Holiday Sale

Soaps, candles, jewelry, nature and gardening books, kids’ books and puppets, and birdseed ornaments.

Howard County Conservancy in Woodstock, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 2. 410-465-8877, hcconservancy.org.

SUNDAY 3

Festival: Chocolate Binge Festival

Enjoy all things chocolate (and we mean ALL things) at this fun, festive event.

Merry Mart

A diverse mix of indie crafters from across Baltimore and elsewhere. Free drop-in children’s art activities.

The Creative Alliance, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3. 410-276-1651, creativealliance.org.

Music: Handel’s Messiah

Celebrate the start of the Christmas season with the most iconic religious composition in history.

4 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 811 Cathedral Street

Holiday: Kwanzaa Family Day

Storytelling, drumming, dance, kids’ art activities, and a libation ceremony for all ages.

Creative Alliance, 12-3 p.m. Dec. 3. 410-276-1651, creativealliance.org.

Holiday: Mayor’s Annual Christmas Parade

Features Harley Davidson motorcycles, marching bands, Philadelphia “Mummers,” floats, steam calliope, and Santa.

Begins at Poly/Western High Schools and continues down Falls Rd., 1 p.m. Dec. 3. 410-366-0726, mayorschristmasparade.com.

Heritage: Iraqi Jewish Heritage Day

The history of the Jewish culture in Iraq is long, but little known. But that heritage will be explored in Talmud to Tik: Iraqi Jewish Heritage Day at the Jewish Museum of Maryland. Participants can create their own evil-eye bracelets, dance to Iraqi music and make a tik, a Sephardic and Mizrahi Torah holder.

Dec. 3, 10 a.m. Jewish Museum of Maryland, Herbert Bearman Campus. $10. 410-732-6400. jewishmuseummd.org

Music: Jackie Evancho

After the buzz surrounding her performance at the 2017 Presidential Inauguration, the America’s Got Talent finalist Jackie Evancho is hitting the road. For a tour, that is. The 17 year old will perform at The Lyric following the March release of her seventh studio album “Two Hearts,” a two-disc studio album with 10 classical-crossover tracks and an EP featuring five pop tracks, including songs from the movies “The Hunger Games” and “Spectre.” Dec. 3, 6 p.m. The Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric, $54-$64. 410-900-1150. modell-lyric.com