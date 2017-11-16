Weekend Plans: What to Do 11/16-11/19

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 16

Exhibit: H.T. Darling’s Incredible Musaeum

Jump into the strange immersive world of H.T. Darling and his fabulous exhibition on New Galapagos in an experience that’s nearly impossible to describe. Part performance art, part theater, part fictional museum experience, critics say you have to see it to believe it.

Nov. 16- Dec. 17. Starts at 8 p.m. and on 7 p.m. on Sundays. The Peale Center.

Theater: The Lion King

The highest-grossing show in Broadway history comes to Baltimore for a night of fabulous music and plenty of fun.

Nov. 16 – Dec. 10 at the Hippodrome.

FRIDAY 17

Music: Andre Watts

Hear pianist Andre Watts as he accompanies the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for a night of music in honor of composer Stephen Paulus, joined by composer Christopher Theofanidis.

Nov. 17-19. Starts at 8 p.m. Fri/Sat and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (410.783.8000) and Music Center at Stratmore (877.BSO.1444). Tickets: $30-99.

Comedy: Wyatt Cenac

Turn off the news and turn on the laughs with former The Daily Show correspondent Wyatt Cenac. Both a seasoned comedy writer and performer, his 2014 Netflix hour stand-up special “Brooklyn” launched him into the mainstream circuit. Cenac’s commentary on his experience as a black man in America is as hilarious as it is incisive — blending humor with social and political realities — while executing seamless delivery. Local Baltimore comedienne Violet Gray will join Cenac in a night of standup to remember, with both an early and late show.

Nov. 17 at Creative Alliance. Tickets: $25.

SATURDAY 18

Event: Lights on the Bay

It’s not too early to get into the holiday spirit! “Lights on the Bay” features a scenic drive through Sandy Point State Park, with more than 60 animated and stationary displays illuminating the roadway.

Nov. 18- Jan. 1. Open daily: 5 p.m-10 p.m. Sandy Point State Park. Tickets: Per Car: $15, larger passenger vans, mini buses, and trolleys: $30, Buses: $50. 410.268.4388.

Event: Federal Hill House Tours

Have you ever wondered what’s behind the doors of the beautiful homes lining the streets Federal Hill? Now’s your chance. The “Inside Federal Hill House Tours” let visitors step inside, all while enjoying samples of food from local eateries on each stop.

Nov. 18. 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Federal Hill. 42 E. Cross Street Baltimore, MD 21230. Tickets: $20-$30.

Event: Brew & Bourbon Classic

Pony up to the Sixth Annual Brew & Bourbon Classic at Laurel Park, billed as “a fun-filled afternoon of beer tasting, bourbon sipping and, of course, pulse-pounding Thoroughbred racing.” Over 60 varieties of beverages will be on offer, accompanied by a variety of food trucks. If you’re a less-than-seasoned gambler, don’t worry — novice betters can learn tips and tricks at the Wagering 101 tent.

Nov. 18 at Laurel Park. Adults 21+ only. Tickets: $39.

Music: Chicago

Though the band is perhaps best known for the hit “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?,” there’s no doubt that Chicago is dearly cherished in the American cultural consciousness. The decades-old band has toured every year since its inception and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year — and now, they’re coming back to Baltimore.

See them Nov. 18 at the Lyric. Tickets: $36-$204.

SUNDAY 19

Music: Tetzlaff Quartet

Get lost in the sounds of strings with The Teztlaff Quartet when they visit Baltimore as part of Johns Hopkins’ Shriver Hall Concert Series. Since 1994, the masters of violin, viola and violoncello have come together to perform in harmony all over the world. The chamber ensemble will perform a number of Viennese works, including Schubert’s final quartet, on this stop of their 2017/2018 world tour.

Nov. 19, 5:30 p.m. at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation. Tickets: $42 (students: $10).

Food: Malulee’s Kitchen

Asian cultures have brought richness and new experiences of all kinds to America. Of particular note, many will agree, is Asian cuisine. In honor of celebrated Thai chef Malulee Pinsuvana, a woman who has shared a great deal of the Thai tradition of cooking with the world, the Walters presents Malulee’s Kitchen: a day-long exploration of Asian tradition with a focus on food. The day will kick off with a zine fair, continue on to Asian cooking demonstrations and end with a screening of “Off the Menu: Asian America,” followed by a discussion panel. You might just learn a trick or two to bring back to your own kitchen!

Nov. 19 at The Walters Art Museum. Free.