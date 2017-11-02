Weekend Plans: What to Do 11/2-11/5

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 2

Party: STYLE on Stage!

It’s the hottest party of the year! Come out to STYLE on Stage for food, drinks, and fashion, all benefiting Sharp-Dressed Man and Suited to Succeed. Details (and ticket info!) here.

6:30 p.m. at the Lyric.

FRIDAY 3

Music: Little Women

Contrary to popular belief, there are operas in English—and American Mark Adamo is among the most celebrated of composers. See his take on Louisa May Alcott’s classic “Little Women,” a celebration of family, friendship and sisterhood, as performed by the Annapolis Opera. Even if you’re fairly familiar with Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy’s adventures, we’re betting you haven’t seen them in aria form.

Nov. 3 and 5 at the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. Tickets: $25-$100. 410-267-8135, annapolisopera.org

Music: Baltimore Voices

Celebrate the incredible diversity of Charm City with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Baltimore Voices, part of their Midweek Concert series. The performances offer a glimpse into the city’s culturalessence, synthesizing Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 with interviews of Baltimore City students as part of Out of the Blocks, along with remixes from the Baltimore Boom Bap Society. Nov. 1-3 at the Meyerhoff. Tickets: $6.50. 410-783-8000, bsomusic.org — K.U.

Fitness: Fit & Fab Weekend

When a GNO is not enough, there is Fit & Fab Weekend — a health and wellness getaway for busy professional women. The two-day lineup of workshops includes tips on jumpstarting a fitness routine, budget shopping for healthy meals, massage therapy, reflexology, fashion, makeup and a twerk-out fitness dance party sure to knock out any kinks or stress. Weekend goal is for participants to leave with their own wellness plan, and motivational speaker and author LeeAnn Willis Sims serves as Fit & Fab host.

Nov. 3-4 at The Sheraton at Columbia Town Center. Tickets: $99-175. fitandfabweekend.com.

Theater: Charm City Fringe Festival

Discover the lesser-known nooks and crannies of the Baltimore theater community at Charm City Fringe Fest. At the sixth annual celebration of “performing arts without boundaries,” several venues of the Bromo Arts District in downtown Baltimore will host artists from all over the city as they share in celebration that proudly veers off the conventional path. Events will include theatre, comedy, puppetry, dance, music and all that’s in between. Expect the unusual and revel in the quirky. Nov. 2-12 in the Bromo Arts District. Tickets: prices vary. charmcityfringe.com. — L.M.

Art: Maxine Taylor

STYLE-featured artist Maxine Taylor presents “More than Square.”

November 2 – December 3 at Alchemy of Art.



Event: Art After Hours

The BMA’s popular Art After Hours returns with “Future/Nature,” a program highlighting the “collision of art, science, and nature” with music, food and drinks, activities (like helping to build an inflatable sculpture) and more.

Tickets: $20-$25. 8-11 p.m. at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

Music: SNO Drop Party

Celebrate the release of Symphony Number One’s latest album with music from guest pianist Michael Sheppard, along with a whole host of SNO members.

8-11 p.m. at the Upper Room.

SATURDAY 4

Comedy: Trevor Noah

Hilarious host Trevor Noah takes a break from The Daily Show to bring his politically minded stand-up to Charm City. Audiences can expect a few jabs at our Commander-in-Chief, of course, but South Africa native also comes armed with an arsenal of musings about American culture, side-splitting-yet-biting racial commentary and much more. Oh, and he does a killer impression.

Nov. 4 at The Hippodrome Theatre. Tickets: $69+. 800-343-3103, baltimore.broadway.com

Art: Jacob Lawrence

Jacob Lawrence was an American painter known for his contribution to the art world with his powerful paintings of African-American life. He was only 23 years old when his first collection, “Migration Series,” made an huge impact on the artistic community. Today, his work is housed in museums including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museum of Modern Art and the Whitney, to name a few. Artist and art historian David Driskell will share Lawrence’s story at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum and speak on his personal memories of Lawrence.

Nov. 4 at Reginald F. Lewis Museum. 443-263-1800, lewismuseum.org.

Food: Stars Stripes and Chow

What’s better than a chili cook-off? One that supports homeless veterans in Baltimore. Head to Star Stripes and Chow for plenty of good food, music, kids activities’ and more.

1-5 p.m. at City Garage.

Film/Music: Wizard of Oz

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra presents its popular “Movie with Orchestra” series, this time highlighting the epic sights and sounds of The Wizard of Oz.

3 p.m. at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

Theater: Free Family Open House

Baltimore Center Stage presents a with live demonstrations, dance workshops, props, costumes and more.

Free. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Baltimore Center Stage.

SUNDAY 5

Food: Seafood by the Harbor

The Farmer’s Market presents a special exhibition of Charm City’s wonderful local seafood.

7 a.m. – 12 p.m. under the JFX.

Kids: Mark Nizer

The world champion of juggling (yes, really) presents a special family-friendly 3D show.

3 p.m. at the Gordon Center.