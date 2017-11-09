Weekend Plans: What to Do 11/9-11/12

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 9

Art: Tara Sellios and Ben Marcin

Two photographers Tara Sellios and Ben Marcin, pair up to showcase their work in a memorable winter show. Sellios, of Boston, is known for her striking interpretive images, often of animals, representing life, death and carnality. Marcin, of Baltimore, compiles photos of urban structures to create painting-like, patterned pieces. He captures beauty where it is often overlooked, collecting shots of man-made designs to create cohesive modernistic work. Both artists will be celebrated at the opening reception on Nov. 9 from 6-8 p.m.

Nov. 9-Dec. 23 at C. Grimaldis Gallery. Free. 410-539-1080, cgrimaldisgallery.com.

Festival: Baltimore Whiskey Festival

Following smashing success in its inaugural year, the Baltimore Whiskey Festival returns in 2017 with the promise of an even bigger and better event. This year, the festival will feature 60+ whiskies, scotches, and other distilled spirits from around the world, as well as a selection of seminars from the experts (and, wisely, food offerings). A portion of the proceeds benefit Spirit of Hope Children’s Foundation, as well, so you can give back while throwing ‘em back.

Nov. 9 at Garrett Jacobs Mansion. Tickets: $89. bmorewhiskey.com

Art: Working Artists Panel Discussion

Hear full-time artists (including Chris Bathgate) discuss creating art for a living. Moderated by Cara Ober, founder of Bmore Art.

7 p.m. at Baltimore Museum of Industry. Free.

Art: Rhythm and Muse

Don’t miss this “new exhibit of musically inspired works by Maryland artists Trudy Babchak, Minas Konsolas, Arin Mitchell, Mattye Hamilton and Landis Expandis.”

5:30 p.m. at WTMD.

FRIDAY 10

Festival: Maryland Irish Festival

Who says celebrating the Old Sod should be reserved for March 17? Enjoy all things Irish at the annual Maryland Irish Festival, presented by Irish Charities of Maryland. The weekend-long event promises ceolagus craic (music and fun), with plenty of live music from traditional fiddle to Celtic rock, as well as vendors peddling green and orange wares and, of course, plenty of bangers and mash.

Nov. 10-12 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. Tickets: $10-$20, irishfestival.com

Art: New Openings at School 33

Check out School 33’s newest exhibitions: “Slow Form,” “Decompositions,” and “Lost Earring.”

Opening reception 6-9 p.m. at School 33.

Theater: Werther

Enjoy a heartbreaking night at the opera as BCO presents “Werther.”

Nov. 10 and 12 at the Grand Ballroom of the Engineer’s Club.

SATURDAY 11

Music: Regina Spektor

Swipe on that waterproof mascara and stash some tissues—Regina Spektor is coming to the Hippodrome. The Russian-born singer-songwriter, known for emotional hits “Samson,” “The Call,” “Eet” and others (plus the “Orange is the New Black” theme song!), will perform a special solo show in support of her recent release, “Remember Us to Life.” It’s sure to be a night you’ll never forget.

Nov. 11 at the Hippodrome. Tickets: $59-$117, 800-982-2787, france-merrickpac.com

SUNDAY 12

Race: Zoo Zoom

Run wild at The Maryland Zoo’s annual Zoo Zoom race and fun run. The full course winds through the zoo, giving participants a chance to catch a quick glimpse of its inhabitants as they speed, cheetah-style, to the finish line. All runners get free all-day admission, too, and proceeds benefit the exotic animals that call Druid Hill Park home. (Bonus: The race has the best tagline ever: “See spots. Run.”)

Nov. 12 at the Maryland Zoo. Registration: $45 for 8k, $20-$40 for Family Fun Run, marylandzoo.org

Workshop: Printmaking

Work with artist Eric Leland to make your own personalized, handprinted Christmas cards.

1-4 p.m. at the Baltimore Museum of Industry. $35 members, $45 nonmembers. Registration required.

Party: Fringe Fest Closing Party

Give the Fringe Fest a fun sendoff at this free party, complete with awards presentations, refreshments and live music.

7:30 p.m. at Le Mondo.”