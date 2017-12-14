Weekend Plans: What to Do 12/14-12/17

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 14

Theater: A Taste of Everyman/The Revolutionists

Come join us for A Taste of Everyman at Everyman Theatre! Celebrate the “Battle of the Female Bartenders,” inspired by The Revolutionists, featuring signature cocktails mixed by three of Baltimore’s best female mixologists—Chelsea Gregoire, Pam Haner (W.C. Harlan) and Amie Ward (R. Bar)—plus sweet and savory cake bites in the spirit of Marie “let them eat cake” Antoinette, and a party playlist curated by Victoria Legrand.

6 p.m. at Everyman Theatre. Tickets required.

Fitness: Yoga at the Zoo

Whether you’re new to yoga or have been practicing for years, this class will offer a unique experience as you stretch and pose inside the Penguin Coast. Participants must be 15 years or older. Registration required. Cost includes same day zoo admission.

Maryland Zoo, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $10 (members), $20 (non-members), marylandzoo.org

FRIDAY 15

Music: Sing-Along Messiah

Sing along with other audience members at the Baltimore Choral Arts: Sing-Along Messiah. Led by Blake Clark and featuring the Baltimore Choral Arts Chamber Chorus, this three-hour experience includes the entire oratorio featuring songs such as “For unto Us a Child Is Born,” “And the Glory of the Lord,” “Worthy is the Lamb” and more.

Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m. Goucher College’s Kraushaar Auditorium. $25. 410-523-7070. baltimorechoralarts.org

Dance: Snowkus Pocus

Watch the story of young Brianna in a Winter Wonderland as told through cirque, ballet, and amazing acrobatics.

Harford Community College, APGFCU Arena, 7:30 p.m., $30-35, tickets.harford.edu

Music: Home for the Holidays

A program of Christmas favorites that includes tap-dancing Santas from the Baltimore School of the Arts.

Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 7 p.m. Dec. 16-17. 410-783-8000, bsomusic.org.

Music: A Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas

The beloved holiday classic with a live performance of the film’s jazz score.

Carroll Arts Center in Westminster, 8 p.m. Dec. 15. 3 & 8 p.m, Dec. 16. 410-848-7272, carrollcountyartscouncil.org.

Dance: The Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker”

This annual show is a Baltimore tradition.

The Hippodrome Theatre, 7 p.m. Dec. 15. 1 & 5 p.m. Dec. 16. 410-547-SEAT, france-merrickpac.com.

SATURDAY 16

Dance: “A Christmas Carol”

A full-length ballet production of Dickens’ classic holiday tale.

Gordon Center for Performing Arts in Owings Mills, 1:30 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. charmcityballet.com.

Music: Simply Sinatra Christmas

Reminiscent of the classic Christmas specials of Bing Crosby, with a contemporary flair.

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis, 8 p.m. Dec. 16 410-269-0907, annapolissymphony.org.

Music: Merry Tuba Christmas

Hundreds of tubas and euphoniums perform a concert of holiday favorites.

Harborplace Amphitheatre, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 16. 410-332-4191, itsawaterfrontlife.org.

Art: Holiday Heap

Charm City Craft Mafia’s huge holiday arts event.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 2640 St. Paul St.

SUNDAY 17

Fitness: Winter Fire

YogaWorks and the American Visionary Art Museum join forces for a yoga celebration of the Winter Solstice.

Free (but bring your own mat). 5-6 p.m. at the Jim Rouse Visionary Center.

Art: Holiday Art Expo

Celebrate the final farmers market of the year with free tote bags (while supplies last), a meet and greet with Chad Gauss of The Food Market, artisan vendors, holiday greenery, seasonal ingredients and more!

7 a.m. – 12 p.m. under the JFX.