Weekend Plans: What to Do 12/28-12/31

By STYLE Staff





Let’s be honest: You probably already have your holiday weekend plans in place. Just in case you don’t, though, we’re bringing you three lesser-known events that are more than worth checking out.

Kwanzaa Celebration 2017

Find nia–or purpose–when you visit the Reginald F. Lewis Museum’s Kwanzaa Celebration 2017 on the fifth day of Kwanzaa. Enjoy dance, storytelling, drumming performances, workshops and crafts —all in honor of purpose. The show features performances by Sankofa Dance Theater and community artist Sallah Jenkins. Dec. 30, 12 p.m. Reginald F. Lewis Museum. $5 + museum admission. 443-263-1800. lewismuseum.org

John Oliver

Emmy and Writer’s Guild award-winning writer, comedian and HBO show host John Oliver steps out of his usual television scene for a stand-up tour that stops in Baltimore. The British comedian brings politically and culturally driven jokes to the stage for a night of laugh-out-loud fun.

Dec. 31, 7 p.m. The Hippodrome. $100+. 410-837-7400. france-merrickpac.com

Bach in Baltimore

Ring in the New Year with selected Baroque works.

Jan. 1, 4 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.