Weekend Plans: What to Do 3/29 – 4/1

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 29

Sports: Opening Day

Let’s Go O’s! The Baltimore birds will be taking on the Minnesota Twins for their first home game of the season. Get ready for some Orioles magic at Camden Yards and bars all around the city.

Citywide. Game begins at 3:05 p.m.

Food and Drink: Bartistry

Combine two of life’s greatest offerings–art and great cocktails–into one awesome evening. Bartistry presents pieces of art with the cocktails inspired by them, as well as live music.

$35-$50, 6-9 p.m. at Pipe Dreamz Art Gallery.

FRIDAY 30

Music: Jimmy Buffett

The weather hasn’t exactly been sand and sunshine, but an evening in Margaritaville with Jimmy Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band is always a great way to end up on island time.

$53-$153. 8 p.m. at Royal Farms Arena.

SATURDAY 31

Fitness: Bunny Run 5K

Hop on up to the start line of this family friendly 5K benefitting The National PTSD Foundation. Each finisher receives a custom, commemorative medal. Registration required.

Aberdeen Festival Park, 8 a.m., $25, bunnyrun5k.com

Event: Women in Baltimore Tour

Celebrate the final day of Women’s History Month with a celebration of Baltimore’s “Indentures, Engineers, and Washerwomen.” The daylong tour will begin at Mount Clare Museum House, moving to the B & O Railroad Museum and concluding at the Irish Railroad Workers Museum.

$40-$50, lunch and reception included. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning at the B & O.

Event: Terrarium Design with B. Willow

Enjoy a less-expensive-than-usual terrarium workshop with local plant vendor/designer B. Willow using recycled materials.

$20. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Maryland Science Center.

SUNDAY 1

Food: Easter Sunday Brunch

Whether you observe the holiday or not, restaurants across the city will be pulling out all the stops to offer beautiful, can’t-miss brunch spreads for Easter Sunday.

Citywide.

Image courtesy of the Orioles Instagram.