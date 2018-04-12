Weekend Plans: What to Do 4/12-4/15

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 12

Art: Thursday Night Gallery Drawing

Sharpen your drawing skills and explore your creative side as you are guided by a museum educator and artist in an Ancient Egypt-themed project. Registration required.

The Walters Art Museum, 6-8 p.m., free (members), $5 (non-members).

Film: 1945

See 2017 Hungarian film 1945 as part of the 2018 Jewish Film Festival.

7:30 p.m. at the Gordon Center. Tickets: $13-$15.

Dance: Light Up Your Soul

Light City and “Soul: The Stax Musical,” a highly anticipated new production from Center Stage’s Kwame Kwei-Armah, join forces for a night of movin’ and groovin’ under the lights.

Free. 8 p.m. at Baltimore Center Stage.

Art: Waller Gallery Opening

Be among the first to see the new Waller Gallery, a space focused on promoting art by people of color, as its first exhibition opens. The debut show, called Drapetomania, is also the first solo show for Baltimore artist Nia Hampton.

6 p.m. at Waller Gallery.

FRIDAY 13

Music/Theater: Motown The Musical

Get ready to rock and roll “All Night Long” when Motown: The Musical comes to town. The jammin’ jukebox show uses genre favorites like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “I Want You Back” and “Sign, Sealed, Delivered” to tell the story of Motown founder Berry Gordy. Dance along as Gordy transforms from a small-town songwriter to powerhouse producer and the brains behind the careers of stars like Marvin Gaye, Gladys Knight and the Jackson 5.

April 13-15 at the Hippodrome. $49-$102+.

Art: Out of Order Benefit

It’s a big year for Baltimore art as Maryland Art Place celebrates its 20th Annual Out of Order Spring Benefit. Including a silent auction and party, the fundraiser will feature the art of 250+ creators in a “salon-style exhibition.” Participating artists vary from mid-career professionals to students and emerging artists, and the proceeds of the show’s art sales are split 50/50 between MAP and the artist. Win/win, are we right?

April 13 at Maryland Art Place. Ticket prices $40-45.

Event: A Spring Day at the Walters

Get into the seasonal spirit with A Spring Day at the Walters. The event begins with a mid-morning flower-arranging demonstration and lecture from acclaimed Southern designer Sybil Brooke Sylvester, who will follow her impressive petal pushing with a book signing of her latest, “Fresh.” The fun floral afternoon continues with a ticketed light lunch on the sculpture court, the perfect place to usher in the warming weather. Just hope to avoid April showers!

April 13 at the Walters. Lecture: $50, Lecture and Lunch: $95.

Theater: 10x10x10

Love theater, but have a bit of a short attention span? Try Fells Point Corner Theatre’s annual 10x10x10 2018 — 10 Minute Play Festival. The fast-paced festival features 10 brand-new plays, each written by a local playwright and only 10 minutes apiece. After all 10 have been performed, audience members cast their votes for the best of the lot, which receives not only popular accolade but a cash prize 10 times the price of admission. Come see the best of Baltimore’s creative class, but don’t blink — you might miss something.

April 13-May 6 at the Fells Point Corner Theatre.

Fashion: MICA’s 25th Annual Benefit Fashion Show

See some of MICA’s most innovative students parade their work down the runway. (Read all about it here.) Proceeds benefit the Office of Identity and Inclusion.

9 p.m. April 13 and 8 p.m. April 14 at MICA’s Falvey Hall. $20.

SATURDAY 14

Festival: Light City

Fittingly, the third annual Light City festival will expand to three weekends in 2018, giving the hundreds of thousands of attendees a little more time to dive into its expansive offerings … and, hopefully, to increase the already hefty boost to the Baltimore economy it brings ($44 million last year). This year brings the usual Neighborhoods Lights artist-in-residence programs and spectacular BGE Light Art Walk, as well as the impressive social innovation conference Labs@LightCity. If we’re being real, though, the top of our wish list is the return of the Peacock.

Free (except for conference fees). April 6-8 and 14-21 citywide.

Event: Romancing the Chrome

Hie up to Harford County for the 7th Annual Romancing the Chrome car show, brought to you by the Jarrettsville Lions Club and the Harford County Public Library Foundation. Embrace the automotive ardor with 250+ classic cars and hot rods, all competing for Best in Show (and, of course, the $500 accompanying award) or Best in Class (a nothing-to-sneeze-at $75) under the watchful eye of celebrity judge Joe Ligo of MPT’s “Motorweek.” There’s plenty to enjoy, too, for those not enamored with engines or gaga for gaskets: food vendors, including sponsor Jarrettsville Creamery and Deli, music, face painting, a beer garden and more.

April 14 at 3719 Norrisville Rd., across from the Jarrettsville Library (Rain date April 21). Registration $15-$20.

Event: Wockenfuss Candies 6th Annual Factory Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the wonderful world of candy making. Tours will run continually during the day.

Wockenfuss Candy Factory, 6831 Harford Rd., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Event: My Lady’s Manor Steeple Chase

The classic Maryland horsing event returns rain or shine.

Parking $40-$70. First race 1:30 p.m. at My Lady’s Manor in Monkton.

Music: Black Composers Forum

Head to An Die Musik for Baltimore’s first-ever Black Composers Forum featuring a mediated discussion and forum with Tim Green, PJ Morgan, Herman Burney and Eric Kennedy.

6:30 p.m. at An Die Musik. $18.

SUNDAY 15

Event: Belvedere in Bloom

Kick off spring shopping season with the first annual Belvedere in Bloom at Belvedere Square. The spring showcase promises “beautiful new blooms from Dutch Floral Garden, new spring menu items from your favorite restaurants, crafts from Baltimore’s top crafters, fresh produce from local farms, live music and more.” What more could you ask for?

April 15 at Belvedere Square. Free.

Environment: Project Clean Stream

Do your part to keep the Chesapeake Bay watershed safe and clean for Marylanders everywhere.

Irvine Nature Center, 9-11 a.m., free.

Fitness (?): Donut Run

Motivate yourself over the finish line knowing that doughnuts and hot drinks await you at the end. Enjoy this 5 mile-ish path through Lake Roland’s trails at your own speed because no run times will be recorded.

Lake Roland, 9-11 a.m., $3 (members), $5 (non-members).