Weekend Plans: What to Do 4/19-4/22

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 19

Ongoing: Light City

If you haven’t yet made your way downtown to see the lights, now’s the time!

Citywide until April 21.

Event: Eat, Drink & Learn

Irvine Nature Center’s epicurean education series, “Eat, Drink & Learn,”returns with Rockfish & Rye, fresh from the success of 2018 hits “Starry Skies and Mai Tais” and “Chestnut Trees and Daiquiris” (We suppose nothing really rhymes with “Rockfish.”) Guests will enjoy a specialty drink and dinner before heading to the Fern Rooms for a program on Maryland’s state fish.

April 19 at Irvine Nature Center. Members: $35, nonmembers: $45.

Dance: SENSES

Dance troupe The Collective brings the experience of the human body to life in SENSES, an original show that promises to evoke all five senses for a complete dance experience. Called “a broadly accessibly dance performance,” the show seeks, too, to appeal to those whose use of their senses is limited and provide multiple points of entry into the heart of the show. It will be accompanied by a series of “Open Marleys,” which allow local artists and choreographers to perform works-in-progress for audience feedback.

April 19-22 at the Baltimore Theatre Project. $15-$25.

Event: Stoop Storytelling Series

As America wages war on the worst opioid crisis in the country’s history, it can be easy to become numb to the once-startling statistics of addicted populations and overdose deaths. But, as Stoop Storytelling consistently reminds us, every person has a story. Hear from those affected by substance abuse in “On Drugs: Stories about Dependence, Destruction, and Salvation,” Stoop’s last show of the 2017-2018 season.

$20. April 19 at the Senator Theatre.

Fundraiser: Home Run for Recovery

Help raise funds for The Baltimore Station, which serves homeless veterans, while enjoying food, drinks, music, dancing, a silent auction and more!

6-9:30 p.m. at PBR in Power Plant Live. $80.

FRIDAY 20

Dance: Innovations 2018

Experience the best of ballet as the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts presents Innovations 2018, a program highlighting the past and future of the form. The event features Russian ballet “Raymonda,” Marc Galibre’s “Vortex” and a never-before seen creation from composer Ryan Lucas, all performed by the Ballet Theatre of Maryland alongside other to-be-announced works.

April 20-22 at the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. $30-$52.

Art: Peter Max

Watch as Peter Max’s art is unveiled at the “uncrating party” at Y:Art Gallery for “Peter Max: The Retrospective 1960-2018.” The short art run will be accompanied by an artist visit April 28.

6-8 p.m. at Y:Art Gallery.

SATURDAY 21

Event: Human Library

Hear from “human books” at this special event. More on it here.

1-4 p.m., the Owings Mills branch of BCPL. Free.

Event: Tacos’N’Taps Festival

Is there anything better than tacos, beer, margaritas and tequila? Only the four together, as they will be at the Tacos’N’Taps Festival in the Inner Harbor. Enjoy all-you-care-to-taste beer, margaritas, mezcal and more alongside dueling margarita bars, live mariachi, a pinata playground, hot pepper eating contests and other fiesta fun.

12-4 p.m. in the Inner Harbor. $59.

Festival: Privateer Festival

Little-known fact: Privateers are not the same as pirates. In fact, they’re just the opposite — government contractors given legal permission to attack enemy ships. Learn more about these law-abiding scalawags at the 14th Annual Privateer Festival in Fells Point, a celebration of waterfront history replete with art, crafts, music, dancing, kids’ activities and more.

April 21-22 on the Fells Point Waterfront. Free.

SUNDAY 22

Art: Odyssey Opening Celebration

Celebrate the opening of the BMA’s monumental Jack Whitten exhibition (more on that here) with free admission, carving demonstrations, artmaking, storytelling and more!

1-5 p.m. at the Baltimore Museum of Art. Free.

Festival: Highlandtown Wine Festival

Head on down to Highlandtown for this celebration of locally made wines, Italian food and Baltimore culture. Also on tap? Live music, arts and crafts vendors and more.

Tickets: $20 advance, $25 at door. 1-6 p.m. on the corner of Conkling and Claremont.

Image courtesy of the Fells Point Main Street Instagram.